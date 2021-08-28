Ayush Minister Sarbananda Sonowal announces major plans for Boosting Ayush Initiatives in Northeast

New Delhi : In a major boost to the initiatives to promote traditional medicinal practices in the North East, the Union Minister of Ayush and Ports, Shipping & Waterways, Shri SarbanandaSonowal announced a slew of major initiatives planned to boost the traditional medicinal practices in the north-eastern states of India at a conference held in Guwahaitoday. The conference of AYUSH and Health Ministers of North-eastern states for promotion of Ayush systems was graced by Chief Ministers of Assam, Dr HimantaBiswaSarma, as the Chief Guest. The Union Minister of State for AYUSH and Women & Child Development, Dr MunjparaMahendrabhaiKalubhai, Health Ministers of Assam, Nagaland and Sikkim along with senior officials of NorthEastern states as well as industry leaders were present at this conference.

The union minister announced that as many as 1000 new Health & Wellness Centres (HWC), as part of the National Ayush Mission (NAM) Scheme, will be opened in the NE states for growth and development of Ayush systems. The aim of these centres is to provide a holistic wellness model based on principles of Ayush systems of medicine. A total of 12,500 HWC are to be operationalised in the country by the Ministry of Ayush. To boost the popularity of traditional medicines provided by Ayush, the minister announced setting up of 100 Ayush dispensaries under NAM in the northeast region.

In order to boost the education and training of Ayush medicinal experts, financial provision of Rs 70 crore, under NAM support, will alsobe provided for establishment of a new Ayurvedic College at Dudhnoi in Goalpara, announced the union minister while addressing the conference. The Ministry of Ayush has decided to upgrade the Government Ayurvedic College in Guwahati and develop it as a Centre of Excellence. A sum of Rs 10 crore as financial grant is to be provided in this regard. All states of Northeast were requested to put up specific proposal to the ministry for open new Ayush educational institutions.

A facilitation Centre for Semi Processing of raw material is going to be opened up in NE. Along with this, it is also envisaged to set up Regional Raw Drug Repository (RRDR) in NE states in collaboration with National Institute of Bio-Resources and Sustainable Development in Imphal, Manipur under Department of Bio-Technology. These initiatives will be undertaken under the Central Sector Scheme run by National Medicinal Plants Board, Ministry of Ayush. Ministry is implementing Central Sector Scheme on Conservation, Development and Sustainable Management of Medicinal Plants. This Scheme has provision to support joint forest management committees (JFMCs) for value addition, drying, warehousing and augmenting marketing infrastructure.

The Ayush medical facilities under North-EasternState Governments, Central Government and teaching hospitals in Ayush colleges will be brought under Ayush Health Management Information System (AHMIS) so as to develop digital data base of Ayush interventions in various disease management. AHMIS is a comprehensive IT platform to effectively manage all functions of health care delivery systems and patient care in Ayush facilities. It is developed with an aim to improve patient care, work efficiency, effective management and scientific documentation and research of Ayush.

The strategic policy & facilitation bureau at Invest India, under the aegis of Ministry of Ayush, will coordinate with and encourage potential investors to in Ayush and wellness centres in NE states including manufacturing and services. Medical value travel promotion in NE states will be a priority area for the team.