Ayush Minister Reviews ‘Swachhata Hi Seva’ Campaign and ‘Special Campaign 4.0’ Progress

Union Minister of State for Ayush (Independent Charge) Shri Prataprao Jadhav, chaired a review meeting on the progress of the ongoing ‘Swachhata Hi Seva Campaign’ and ‘Special Campaign 4.0.’ The meeting was also attended by the Secretary, Ministry of Ayush, Vd. Rajesh Kotecha and other senior officials of the ministry.

During the meeting, it was highlighted that 521 Swachhata activities have been initiated across the nation by various organizations and institutions under the Ministry of Ayush. The campaign focuses on promoting cleanliness and community participation in the following areas:

• ‘Swachhata Mein Jan Bhagidari’: 243 activities are currently ongoing across the nation, ensuring public involvement in cleanliness initiatives.

• ‘SampoornSwachhata’: 93 activities are being carried out to achieve comprehensive cleanliness and sanitation goals.

• ‘SafaiMitra Suraksha Shivir’: 185 activities are focused on ensuring the safety and welfare of sanitation workers.

The Ayush Minister also conducted a detailed review of Special Campaign 4.0, emphasizing the importance of effective execution to meet its objectives. Shri Prataprao Jadhav interacted with Ministry of Ayush officers to assess the status of ongoing activities and to ensure smooth implementation of the campaign’s initiatives.

In his address, the Minister remarked, “It is our duty to implement the Swachhata campaign, which is a visionary initiative led by our Prime Minister. We must work with dedication and energy to achieve the goals of this campaign, which is being conducted with the support of the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs and the Ministry of Jal Shakti.”

The review meeting underscored the Ministry’s commitment to fostering cleanliness and hygiene, aligning with the broader national Swachh Bharat mission.