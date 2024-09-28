Ayush Minister Inspects Ministry of Ayush and Participates in Swachhata Activities as Part of Swachhata Hi Seva 2024 Campaign

Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Ayush Shri Prataprao Jadhav conducted an inspection of the Ministry’s premises and actively participating in various Swachhata activities as part of the ongoing Swachhata Hi Seva 2024 Campaign on 27th September. This initiative reinforces the Ministry’s commitment to cleanliness and hygiene, a key priority under the Government’s Swachh Bharat Mission.

On this occasion, Shri Prataprao Jadhav said, “Participating in the Swachhata Hi Seva campaign by personally cleaning the ministry was a humbling and rewarding experience for me. It reinforced the belief that true leadership is about leading by example. Swachhata Hi Seva is not just a campaign but a collective responsibility. Every small effort counts, and together, we can build a cleaner, healthier India.”

The Ministry of Ayush, in alignment with the national campaign, has organized a total of 545 events, ensuring widespread public engagement and participation. Key highlights of the campaign so far include:

Swachhata Mein Jan Bhagidari: 255 events have active involvement from the general public.

CTU (Cleaning and Tidying Units) : A total of 102 units were organized to maintain cleanliness across different areas.

Safai Mitra Shivir (Cleanliness Workers Camps): 188 camps are being successfully organized to support and recognize the efforts of Safai Mitras (cleanliness workers).

In addition to the Swachhata Hi Seva Campaign, the Ministry is also actively contributing to Special Campaign 4.0, focusing on a range of activities aimed at improving cleanliness and overall efficiency within the ministry. The targets to be achieved as of 27th September 2024 include:

Cleanliness Campaigns: 50 Public Grievances : 43 Record Management Activities : 1473

The Minister’s participation in today’s events underscores the Ministry’s dedication to maintaining cleanliness and fostering public engagement through a series of well-coordinated events under the Swachhata Hi Seva initiative.

The Ministry of Ayush remains committed to sustaining cleanliness efforts and contributing to the broader objectives of the Swachh Bharat Mission through collaborative and participatory measures.