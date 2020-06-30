Ayurveda, Adventure and Houseboats are key areas of tourism in Kerala

New Delhi: Ms Rani George, Tourism Secretary, Government of Kerala yesterday said that the state government is working to revive the tourism sector and has identified ayurveda, adventure and houseboats as focus areas.

Addressing an interactive session organized by FICCI via virtual conference, Ms George said, “SOPs for these areas are already prepared and will soon be circulated to the industry for implementation.”

She said, “Kerala government has been proactive in preventing COVID-19 in the state. Health of people is a priority for us. We will be focusing on promoting Kerala as a safe and hygienic destination for prospective tourists.”

Dr Jyotsna Suri, Past President, FICCI; Chairperson, FICCI Tourism Committee and CMD, The Lalit Suri Hospitality Group, while highlighting the measures needed for survival and revival, said, “Tourism will be the torch bearer of economic revival. We have the demand and the supply in India and the need is to focus on Domestic Tourism. Kerala has been the ultimate travel destination. Now more than ever, people understand the value of wellness and this is what Kerala offers.”

Mr Dipak Deva, Co-Chairman, FICCI Tourism Committee & Managing Director, Sita, TCI & Distant Frontiers said, “It is a good opportunity for Kerala to position itself for value Tourism. Kerala is known for its beautiful smaller hotels. If smaller groups travel and book the entire property, there would be a higher level of safety and hygiene for the group. This could be weaved into the communication strategy.”

Mr Baby Mathew, President, Kerala Travel Mart Society and Managing Director, Somatheeram Group said, “We are planning to hold a virtual Kerala Travel Mart in September. We will concentrate on regional tourism and focus on tourists within the state, then other states and eventually international tourists. For the support of the industry, we have submitted recommendations for relief measures, and we request the government to kindly consider them.”

Mr Riyaz UC, Convenor, FICCI KESC Tourism Committee and Managing Director, Spiceland Holidays and Entertainments said, “The Kerala government has always helped the tourism sector and the industry now needs the support of the government for its revival.”

Mr Dilip Chenoy, Secretary General, FICCI said, “Government of Kerala has emerged as a role model state in managing COVID-19 pandemic. Kerala has always led by example in Tourism and hospitality. We believe that under your leadership, Tourism will once again revive and thrive in the State very soon.”

The session was moderated by Mr Ashish Kumar, Co-Chair, FICCI Travel Technology Committee & Managing Partner, Agnitio Consulting and was attended by key stakeholders from travel and tourism industry.

Related

comments