Axis Securities to become India’s 3rd largest brokerage firm with the acquisition of 1.15 million customer accounts of Karvy Stock Broking

Mumbai: Axis Securities, a fully-owned subsidiary of Axis Bank, emerged as the successful bidder to acquire the trading accounts of Karvy Stock Broking Limited. Karvy customers can start trading with Axis Securities, one of the most trusted bank-led brokerage houses, to make the best of available market opportunities. To facilitate a seamless transfer, Axis Securities has made the entire journey digital and paperless. Simply by clicking on a link, Karvy customers can activate their trading account with Axis Securities and have access to a robust technology platform with a wide range of product offerings. With the acquisition of these 11.5 lac Karvy trading accounts, the customer base of Axis Securities to leap from 25 lacs to 36 lacs, making it the third-largest player in the industry.

The migration process has been initiated by the Exchanges and once the process is completed, Axis Securities will share trading account details with Karvy customers along with login credentials. Customers can open a fresh demat account to shift their existing holding under Axis Securities DP. With Axis Securities, the customers have access to high-quality research and a wide branch network. Superior quality services and a customer-centric approach make investment with Axis Securities a delightful experience.

Commenting on the development, Mr. B Gopkumar, MD & CEO, Axis Securities, said, “At Axis Securities, we firmly believe that the right investment decision at the right time makes all the difference, and hence we work closely with our customers at every step to help them successfully navigate the markets. This acquisition of trading accounts is a perfect opportunity for us to empower Karvy customers to tap the right market opportunities backed by our research expertise and holistic range of offerings. We welcome Karvy customers to the Axis Family and assure them of excellent services, seamless onboarding, and a hassle-free trading experience.”

Axis Securities Limited (ASL) is one of the most trusted brokerage houses. It is built on the foundation of award-winning research, technology, and investment solutions. Its robust technology for trading and investing makes it one of the best online platforms. ASL is known for its high-quality research ideas that empower investors to make informed decisions.

