Axis Bank partners with Reserve Bank Innovation Hub for Swanari TechSprint initiative to Advance Digital Financial Inclusion for Women in India

Mumbai: Axis Bank, India’s third largest private sector bank today announced its association with Reserve Bank Innovation Hub (RBIH) for Swanari TechSprint initiative that aims at advancing digital financial inclusion for women across the nation. Reserve Bank Innovation Hub will host Swanari (स्व-नारी) TechSprint from 18th – 22nd April 2022 to create and produce smart, creative and sustainable solutions for underserved, low and middle income (LMI) women and for women-owned enterprises in India.

With this launch, Reserve Bank Innovation Hub will create a platform for fintechs, financial service providers, innovators and subject matter experts to collaborate, ideate and solve specific problems and code prototype solutions in real time. This partnership will enable Axis Bank to strengthen its commitment towards financial inclusion and also reinforce its Bharat Bank strategy of ensuring last mile connectivity.

Speaking on the occasion, Munish Sharda, Group Executive & Head Bharat Banking, Axis Bank, said Reserve Bank Innovation Hub (RBIH) has been consistently demonstrating their commitment in developing new and innovative ways to accelerate financial inclusion in India, and it gives us immense pleasure to associate with RBIH for Swanari TechSprint initiative. As a responsible citizen, we are committed to continue supporting emerging fintech solutions and work collaboratively for ensuring best financial outcomes for women.”

An Reserve Bank Innovation Hubwhite paper entitled Gender and Finance in India supporting the program is also now available at www.swanaritechsprint.in. Participants can register for Swanari Techsprint till Midnight on 4th April.