Axis Bank Partners with Adda247 for Talent Development and Skill Building

Mumbai, 12th November 2024: Axis Bank, one of the largest private sector banks in India, has entered into a strategic partnership with Adda247 to develop a talent pipeline through skill-building initiatives. This collaboration aims to secure high-quality and job-ready talent for Axis Bank across sales, relationship management, and other customer-facing roles.

Through this partnership, Axis Bank and Adda247 will introduce multiple initiatives to recruit, nurture, and build the next generation of skilled bankers. These initiatives will provide a co-curated and purpose-built learning experience focusing on domain knowledge and skillsets essential for young professionals to build successful careers at Axis Bank.

The learning journeys have been collaboratively designed to develop necessary skills through deep practice of various customer sales and service scenarios in banking, and simulations aimed at accelerating the learning and experience curve to excel in the real-world environment.

Rajkamal Vempati, President & Head of Human Resources at Axis Bank, said, “At Axis Bank, we bet on young people. The landscape of talent is changing, and we are committed to reaching out to young employees, wherever they may be. Adda247 has made several strides in developing talent through its dominant digital presence. By tapping into the demographic dividend of the country, with Adda247’s reach, we can harness the potential of a young and vibrant workforce.”

Anil Nagar, Founder & CEO, Adda247 said, “Adda247 started as Bank Power in 2010 when the founders started training public sector bank job aspirants. Over the last 14+ Years, Adda247 has made significant investments in building a very vast and contemporary digital footprint and content driven ecosystem. Our banking focused digital assets including bankersadda.com and the whole ecosystem have helped us build a strong community of over 9mn+ young banking job aspirants and a daily active user base of over 1.5 lakh job aspirants preparing on our App for banking careers. These job aspirants are trained by a very young faculty (average age: 32 years, 50% women faculty) who are exceptionally talented in engaging job aspirants through live classes on our learning App. We are confident that will be able to leverage our decades of experience, digital assets and our learning App to deliver impactful learning interventions for Axis Bank.”

Bimaljeet Singh Bhasin, CEO, Skilling & Higher Education, Adda247 said, “We are excited to partner with Axis Bank in building job ready workforce across sales, relationship management and customer service roles. This collaboration will combine Axis Bank’s strong talent building practices with Adda’s expertise in providing job readiness offerings to job aspirants. Job aspirants will undergo focused learning interventions designed to build contemporary mindsets, skillsets and expertise required to excel in their career at Axis Bank. Through this joint initiative, we aim to reach a wider geographical audience, including Tier 3 and 4 cities, and create opportunities for young job aspirants across India to learn in-demand skills and gain employment with Axis Bank.”