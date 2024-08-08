Axis Bank launches Sparsh Week 2024; reinforcing its ethos of ‘Customer Delight’

National, August 8, 2024: Axis Bank, one of the largest private sector banks in India, continues to strengthen its relationship with customers by launching the second edition of its customer-centric initiative ‘Sparsh Week 2024’. During this week, commencing from August 5th to 9th, the Bank will organize a series of customer-focused activities for its employees and customers. These activities aim to amplify the spirit and promise of, “delighting customers, every day”, and embracing it as a continuous process and standard practice for all employees across the bank and its subsidiaries.

Aligning with Sparsh’s core philosophy of ‘Listen, Act, and Celebrate’, the Bank will host a series of interesting programs such as Masterclasses, Fireside Chats, Customer and Leadership Connects, and Panel Discussions where speakers will share their valuable insights and experience with the employees and re-instill the ethos of customer delight. As a part of the initiative, the Bank will rollout exclusive offers through its 5,000+ branches to celebrate Sparsh Week with its customers –

30 Lac Health Insurance (Family Plan) at an annual premium of Rs. 2,499

Free Axis Direct Account with access to Smart Edge and a basket of stocks with 72% return in a year*

Up to 100% on-road funding for vehicle loans, including Electric Vehicles, with approximately 50 bps lower interest rates

Access to 100% loan financing for education, including financing for living expenses, pre-visa disbursement facility, and pre-admission sanction letter

12 EMIs* off with Fast Forward & Shubh Aarambh Home Loans (for home loans above 30 Lacs)

Credit card offers and discounts on Grab deals, Easy Dinner, and Travel Edge

Rs. 250 Amazon voucher for opening a Prestige & Sampann Account

Commenting on the launch, Vijay Mulbagal, Group Executive, Axis Bank said, “Happy customers bring all of their banking needs to the Bank and refer friends & family. Sparsh 2.0 values such as listening to customers with intent, empathizing with customers, and focusing on input metrics lead to creating a series of customer delight moments, consequently making customers 10/10 promoters of the bank. Sparsh week will have a lot of action for both customers and employees focused on these values. We also have special offers running for customers during this week.”

This year, the Bank will directly engage with customers through various initiatives such as –

Meet and Greet with customers across select branches

Familiarizing senior citizen customers with digital banking

Organizing test drives and offering auto loans in select cities

Building a connection with potential customers through ‘Samaroh’, a customer outreach initiative to create awareness about the Bank’s products & services

Felicitating customers from large corporates and conglomerates



Various Sparsh initiatives over the last three years have been instrumental in driving the Net Promoter Scores (NPS) of the Bank. There has been a significant boost in the Retail Bank’s NPS score in the last two years, ranking Axis Bank as the No. 2 bank as per the Kantar survey.