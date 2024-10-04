Axis Bank announces ‘Dil Se Open Celebrations’- offers lucrative deals and discounts this festive season

October 4, 2024, Mumbai: Axis Bank, one of the largest private sector banks in India, today announced the launch of ‘Dil Se Open Celebrations’, offering exciting deals and discounts across e-commerce, lifestyle, electronics, travel, dining and groceries through the Bank’s cards. Apart from these offers, additional cashback benefits can be obtained across 50+ favourite brands and top Indian e-commerce players via the Bank’s Grab Deals platform https://grabdeals.axisbank.com/

Customers can enjoy up to 25% discount on leading brands for Shopping (Amazon, Flipkart, Max Fashion, Myntra, Tira, VERO MODA), Electronics (IFB, Motorola, Reliance Digital, Samsung, Xiaomi), Luxury lifestyle (COACH, HUGO BOSS, Michael Kors, TUMI), Dining & Grocery (Blinkit, EazyDiner, Swiggy) and many more across segments. Customers who are looking to join their loved ones in other cities or plan for their upcoming holidays, can avail instant savings through travel partners like Cleartrip, Cathay Pacific, MakeMyTrip, Paytm Flights and Yatra. For ease of payment and flexibility, customers can also avail some of these offers using attractive EMI plans.

Cardholders of Axis Bank can avail an extra 5% cashback on all purchases made on Flipkart. The offer will run on the Bank’s Grab Deals digital platform till October 6th, 2024, on which customers can avail a cashback of up to Rs. 3,000. The offer might get extended further close to Dussehra.

Axis Bank will also launch a multimedia campaign to promote these offers. The campaign will continue the narrative of “achhai kabhi rukni nahi chahiye”- acts of goodness should not stop at festivals alone and should continue all year round. The first phase of this campaign was launched during Onam and Ganesh Utsav, and the upcoming phase will focus on Navratri and Diwali. This campaign will soon introduce achh.ai, an AI based portal which will allow customers to discover festive offers pertaining to their needs whilst also sharing easy-to-do, inspirational acts of goodness.