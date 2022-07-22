New Delhi : State/UT-wise number of Anganwadi Centres (AWCs) and workers/helpers/supervisors engaged therein, as on 31.03.2022, is annexed. Anganwadi Workers (AWWs) and Anganwadi Helpers (AWHs) are paid monthly honorarium as decided by the Government from time to time. Presently, honorarium of AWWs at main-AWCs is ₹ 4,500/- per month; AWWs at mini-AWCs is ₹3,500/- per month; AWHs is ₹2,250/- per month. AWWs are paid a performance linked incentive of ₹ 500/- per month, while for AWHs the performance linked incentive is Rs 250/- per month.

In addition, States/UTs are also paying additional monetary incentives/honorarium to these functionaries from their own resources. Supervisors under Anganwadi Services are government employees, whose pay scales are decided from time to time by the concerned State Government/UT Administration.

In order to improve the working conditions of AWWs, Ministry of Women and Child Development has issued revised joint guidelines with Rural Development and Panchayati Raj, for construction of 4 lakh AWC buildings across the country under Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS) in convergence with Anganwadi Services, under Saksham Anganwadi and Poshan 2.0. Under Swachhta Action Plan, grants are provided for drinking water facilities and for toilet facilities per AWC. Grants are also sanctioned for purchase of water filter, furniture, equipment, etc. Besides, AWWs have been provided with Smart Phones for efficient service delivery.

There have been sustained engagements with State Governments for review and improvement including recent interactions to discuss different implementation related issues such as Anganwadi Infrastructure, non-operationalisation of Anganwadi Centres, filling of vacancies of Anganwadi Services functionaries, smooth delivery of services to the beneficiaries etc. to strengthen the services.

Further streamlined guidelines were issued on 13.01.2021, covering several aspects such as quality assurance, roles and responsibilities of duty holders, procedure for procurement, integrating AYUSH concepts and Data management and Monitoring through ‘Poshan Tracker’ for transparency, efficiency and accountability in delivery of Supplementary Nutrition.

In addition, following benefits are also given to AWWs/AWHs:

i) Leave: They have been allowed paid absence of 180 days of maternity leave and 20 paid annual leaves.

ii) Award: In order to motivate the Anganwadi Workers and give recognition to good voluntary work, a Scheme of Award for AWWs/AWHs, comprising Rs.50,000/- cash award to AWWs and Rs.40,000/- cash award to AWHs was introduced.

iii) Uniform: Government has made a provision for a set of two Uniforms (saree/suit per annum).

Government has received demands from Anganwadi Workers/Unions etc. for increasing the honorarium. However, the Government of India undertakes revision of the honorarium of AWWs and AWHs from time to time. With effect from 01.10.2018, the Government of India has enhanced the honorarium of AWWs/AWHs. Additional honorarium is paid by the States/UTs from their own financial resources.

AWWs/AWHs are covered under Social Security Insurance Schemes.

AWWs/AWHs who have been engaged with Covid-19 related tasks have been included in the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Package for insurance cover of Rs.50 lakh subject to fulfilment of certain conditions prescribed for the coverage.

Also, State Governments/UT Administrations have been requested to encourage eligible AWWs/AWHs to get them enrolled under the Pradhan Mantri Shram Yogi Mandhan (PM-SYM) Pension Scheme on voluntary basis in order to get assured monthly pension on attaining the age of 60 years.

With respect to problems/issues faced by Anganwadi Workers and Anganwadi Helpers, the same are taken up with concerned States/ UTs for appropriate action.

This information was given by the Union Minister of Women and Child Development, Smt. Smriti Zubin Irani, in a written reply in Lok Sabha today.

Annexure

State/UT-wise number of Anganwadi Centres and Wokers/Helpers/Supervisors engaged therein, as on 31.03.2022