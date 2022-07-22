National

AWWs are paid a performance linked incentive of ₹ 500/- per month, while for AWHs the performance linked incentive is Rs 250/- per month

By Odisha Diary bureau

New Delhi : State/UT-wise number of Anganwadi Centres (AWCs) and workers/helpers/supervisors engaged therein, as on 31.03.2022, is annexed. Anganwadi Workers (AWWs) and Anganwadi Helpers (AWHs) are paid monthly honorarium as decided by the Government from time to time. Presently, honorarium of AWWs at main-AWCs is ₹ 4,500/- per month; AWWs at mini-AWCs is ₹3,500/- per month; AWHs is ₹2,250/- per month. AWWs are paid a performance linked incentive of ₹ 500/- per month, while for AWHs the performance linked incentive is Rs 250/- per month.

In addition, States/UTs are also paying additional monetary incentives/honorarium to these functionaries from their own resources. Supervisors under Anganwadi Services are government employees, whose pay scales are decided from time to time by the concerned State Government/UT Administration.

In order to improve the working conditions of AWWs, Ministry of Women and Child Development has issued revised joint guidelines with Rural Development and Panchayati Raj, for construction of 4 lakh AWC buildings across the country under Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS) in convergence with Anganwadi Services, under Saksham Anganwadi and Poshan 2.0. Under Swachhta Action Plan, grants are provided for drinking water facilities and for toilet facilities per AWC. Grants are also sanctioned for purchase of water filter, furniture, equipment, etc. Besides, AWWs have been provided with Smart Phones for efficient service delivery.

There have been sustained engagements with State Governments for review and improvement including recent interactions to discuss different implementation related issues such as Anganwadi Infrastructure, non-operationalisation of Anganwadi Centres, filling of vacancies of Anganwadi Services functionaries, smooth delivery of services to the beneficiaries etc. to strengthen the services.

Further streamlined guidelines were issued on 13.01.2021, covering several aspects such as quality assurance, roles and responsibilities of duty holders, procedure for procurement, integrating AYUSH concepts and Data management and Monitoring through ‘Poshan Tracker’ for transparency, efficiency and accountability in delivery of Supplementary Nutrition.

In addition, following benefits are also given to AWWs/AWHs:

i)     Leave: They have been allowed paid absence of 180 days of maternity leave and 20 paid annual leaves.

 

ii)    Award: In order to motivate the Anganwadi Workers and give recognition to good voluntary work, a Scheme of Award for AWWs/AWHs, comprising Rs.50,000/- cash award to AWWs and Rs.40,000/- cash award to AWHs was introduced.

 

iii)   Uniform: Government has made a provision for a set of two Uniforms (saree/suit per annum).

 

Government has received demands from Anganwadi Workers/Unions etc. for increasing the honorarium. However, the Government of India undertakes revision of the honorarium of AWWs and AWHs from time to time. With effect from 01.10.2018, the Government of India has enhanced the honorarium of AWWs/AWHs. Additional honorarium is paid by the States/UTs from their own financial resources.

AWWs/AWHs are covered under Social Security Insurance Schemes.

AWWs/AWHs who have been engaged with Covid-19 related tasks have been included in the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Package for insurance cover of Rs.50 lakh subject to fulfilment of certain conditions prescribed for the coverage.

Also, State Governments/UT Administrations have been requested to encourage eligible AWWs/AWHs to get them enrolled under the Pradhan Mantri Shram Yogi Mandhan (PM-SYM) Pension Scheme on voluntary basis in order to get assured monthly pension on attaining the age of 60 years.

With respect to problems/issues faced by Anganwadi Workers and Anganwadi Helpers, the same are taken up with concerned States/ UTs for appropriate action.

This information was given by the Union Minister of Women and Child Development, Smt. Smriti Zubin Irani, in a written reply in Lok Sabha today.

 

 

 

Annexure

 

State/UT-wise number of Anganwadi Centres and Wokers/Helpers/Supervisors engaged therein, as on 31.03.2022

 

S. No State/UTs No. of Anganwadi Centres Supervisor Anganwadi Workers Anganwadi Helpers
Sanctioned Operational In-position In-position In-position
1 Andhra Pradesh 55607 55607 1302 54286 46112
2 Arunachal Pradesh 6225 6225 249 6225 6225
3 Assam 62153 61715 1984 60780 55287
4 Bihar 115009 112094 2077 112094 103141
5 Chhatisgarh 52474 51664 1294 49411 42408
6 Goa 1262 1262 47 1224 1209
7 Gujarat 53029 53029 1772 50143 46846
8 Haryana 25962 25962 707 24044 22161
9 Himachal Pradesh 18925 18925 636 18697 17916
10 Jharkhand 38432 38432 726 37895 35316
11 Karnataka 65911 65911 2005 64240 59080
12 Kerala 33318 33115 1151 33115 32986
13 Madhya Pradesh 97135 97135 3019 95860 82266
14 Maharashtra 110486 110410 2681 105964 83313
15 Manipur 11510 11510 286 11497 9952
16 Meghalaya 5896 5895 185 5892 4625
17 Mizoram 2244 2244 90 2244 2244
18 Nagaland 3980 3980 159 3980 3980
19 Odisha 74154 74096 2518 72917 62823
20 Punjab 27314 27305 753 25706 22401
21 Rajasthan 62010 61655 1392 59478 53180
22 Sikkim 1308 1308 52 1308 1308
23 Tamil Nadu 54439 54439 1506 45186 40110
24 Telangana 35700 35584 830 33874 28079
25 Tripura 10145 9911 207 9911 9911
26 Uttar Pradesh 190145 189430 2624 161960 137965
27 Uttrakhand 20067 20067 418 19478 14227
28 West Bengal 119481 119481 1179 105679 100521
29 A & N Islands 720 719 27 719 689
30 Chandigarh 450 450 18 450 447
31 Dadra & N Haveli and Daman & Diu 409 405 8 405 337
32 Delhi 10897 10896 370 10205 10491
33 Jammu & Kashmir 30765 28078 867 27511 27601
34 Ladakh 1173 1139 39 1129 1123
35 Lakshadweep 71 71 2 71 71
36 Puducherry 855 855 34 855 855
Total 1399661 1391004 33214 1314433 1167206
Odisha Diary bureau
You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.