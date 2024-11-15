Avvatar India and Spartan Race Kick Off India’s Ultimate Fitness Challenge in Bengaluru

The partnership between Avvatar and Spartan brings world-class endurance challenges and community-driven fitness to India.

Bengaluru – In a landmark event for India’s fitness scene, Avvatar India, the premium vegetarian whey protein brand from Parag Milk Foods Ltd., joined forces with global endurance sensation Spartan Race, bringing the internationally acclaimed fitness challenge to Indian shores. The inaugural event, held in Bengaluru, saw a turnout of over 2,000 enthusiastic participants, marking a significant moment for the country’s growing fitness culture.

With a vibrant turnout and the enthusiastic support of cricket legend Sunil Gavaskar’s Champs Foundation, the event brought together athletes, beginners, and fitness fans alike, underscoring Spartan Race’s and Avvatar India’s shared commitment to resilience, community, and wellness. This collaboration supports Spartan’s mission of pushing physical and mental boundaries through fitness and competition, while aligning with Avvatar’s philosophy of “Reconstruct Yourself,” offering nutrition that complements intense physical endeavors.

Akshali Shah, Executive Director of Parag Milk Foods Ltd., shared her thoughts on the event:

“Avvatar India’s partnership with Spartan Race marks an exciting leap in supporting India’s fitness journey. The Bengaluru event highlighted our commitment to fueling Indian athletes and fitness fans with high-quality nutrition, powering not just their strength but their passion for growth and achievement. Through each Spartan race, we aim to motivate and back those who see fitness as a way of life and #reconstructthemselves.

Following this remarkable debut, Avvatar India and Spartan Race have mapped out additional events, with the next challenges taking place in Pune on December 15, 2024, and Noida in March 2025. With each event, Avvatar India aims to strengthen India’s fitness infrastructure and provide athletes and enthusiasts with access to world-class challenges and premium nutrition.

Avvatar India recently introduced Performance Whey, pioneering the personalized protein jar concept in the protein segment. With more innovative, high-quality nutrition products in the pipeline, Avvatar India remains dedicated to helping people reconstruct themselves.