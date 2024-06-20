Avian Influenza Outbreak and Response Simulation Exercise held at Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh

The Department of Animal Husbandry, in partnership with the World Bank, is organising an Avian Influenza Outbreak and Response Simulation Exercise in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh, on the 19th and 20th of June, 2024. This workshop comes at a crucial time as we face unusual outbreaks of Avian Influenza in Kerala and witness a global trend of spillovers to non-poultry species, including cattle. The programme was inaugurated by Dr. Abhijit Mitra, Animal Husbandry Commissioner, DAHD in presence of Shri. Gulshan Bamra, Principal Secretary, Department of Animal Husbandry, Government of Madhya Pradesh, Dr Dr. Hikuepi (Epi) Katjiuongua, Senior Agriculture Economist, The World Bank and Dr Atul Srivastava, Principal Chief Wildlife Warden, Government of Madhya Pradesh.

The two-day workshop aims to enhance preparedness and response capabilities for avian influenza outbreaks.The simulation exercise is attended by 40 participants from diverse sectors such as Human Health represented by the National Centre for Disease Control, Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, Government of India, Animal Husbandry Sector represented by Department of Animal Husbandry & Dairying, Government of India and State AHD , Wildlife represented by the Zoo and WWF, and Laboratory experts represented by ICAR-NIHSAD, RDDLs CDDL and State Veterinary Laboratory from Kerala, Odisha and Madhya Pradesh and International Organisations like the WHO and OFFLU signifying a monumental step towards a collaborative, One Health approach in tackling this formidable disease. The programme is facilitated by Dr. Lidewij Wiersma, Exert from the World Bank and Dr Frank Wong, WOAH Expert on Avian Influenza from CSIRO-Australian Cenrte for Disease Preparedness.

The simulation exercise focuses on effective outbreak detection, rapid response strategies, and inter-agency coordination to manage and contain the spread of avian influenza. The simulation exercise includes a series of interactive scenarios designed to mimic real-life outbreak situations, providing participants with hands-on experience in crisis management. Key topics include surveillance and monitoring systems, emergency response protocols, and public communication strategies.

As the world contends with an increasing number of zoonotic diseases, such initiatives are vital in building resilient health systems. The Department of Animal Husbandry and the World Bank remains committed to working together to mitigate the impact of avian influenza and protect both human and animal health.