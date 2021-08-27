AVGC growing at 9 % and expected to reach ~Rs 3 lakh crore (US$ 43.93 bn) by 2024: Union Minister Piyush Goyal

New Delhi : The Union Minister of Commerce & Industry, Consumer Affairs & Food & Public Distribution and Textiles, Piyush Goyal today virtually addressed the valedictory session of2nd edition of CII SummitFX 2021 – Global Animation,VisualEffects,GamingandComics (AVGC)& Immersive Media Summit. In his keynote address, Union MinisterPiyush Goyal said thatAVGC is growing at 9 % & expected to reach ~Rs 3 lakh crore (US$ 43.93 bn) by 2024 (CAGR of 13.5%).The Minister said that this sector has the potential to become the torch bearer of “Create in India” & “Brand India”.

Shri Goyal further saidthat AVGC sector has channelised the creative energy of our youth during the pandemic and it has the power to project India’s creativity globally. He said AVGC in India can expand in Multiple Dimensions due to our Multilingual & Multicultural Society and we must focus on making content that has a local flavour with an international appeal.He saidin the Spirit of “Local goes Global:Make in India for the world”, AVGC sector must look beyond boundaries to reach new horizons.He said movies such as Star wars, Avengers, Matrix must serve as an inspiration for the next generation of AVGC Industry of India.

Piyush Goyal further in his address said that from Pre-Production to Post-Production AVGC sector can bring Cost Competitiveness & Efficiency at each touchpoint. Shri Goyal said that production cost in India is 1/3rd-1/4th of Western countries and ~25% of our South East Asian counterparts. Shri Goyal said that 100% FDI allowed in major segments of industry and global players are exploring opportunities in India.

Shri Goyal added that India’s animation studios have worked with international players such as Disney, WarnerBrothers &Dreamworksand our talented artists have been part of many international award-winning works. Innovation is intrinsic to us but this intrinsic talent must lead to an inclusive growth of the sector.He said with NEP 20 Universities can tailor educational programs to train & create talent for the industry.He urges industry to ensure skill development & building competitiveness by imparting vocational trainingand technical education in this field as India has Talent, Capacity & Capability to cater to the growing demand of professionals.

The Minister informed that even in World Expo at Dubai, our pavilion beautifully showcases India’s diversity, beauty, achievements, & opportunities through Animation & Visual graphics. The Story pavilion with dynamic facade (600 blocks with kinetic movements), will show ‘India on the Move’ with artistic formations & patterns.

Shri Goyal said Global investments have risen along with demand for talents in animation & VFX. He said it has been informed that 11 AV/ Gaming units have presence in SEZs also. He said all stakeholders must take full advantage of this opportunity to lower the cost of production.

In his concluding remarks, Shri Goyal said as PM has said “India is the world’s most youthful nation. A nation with such youth power cannot dream small. We cannot commit this crime”.Our Youth will unleash a new age of creativity. All stakeholders need to come together to grow India’s AVGC sector.

K Madhavan, Chairman, CII National Committee on Media & Entertainment and Country Manager and President, Star India & Disney India and; Mr Biren Ghose, Vice Chairman, CII National Committee on Media & Entertainment, Chairman of CII Sub-Committee on AVGC and Country Head for India, Technicolor; Mr Chandrajit Banerjee, Director General of CII Present on the dais – Mr Sam Balsara, Co-Chair, CII Sub Committee on Advertising and Founder, Chairman and Managing Director Madison World India; Mr Blaise Fernandes, Chairman, CII Sub-Committee on Music & Radio and President, The Indian Music Industry (IMI) were also present on this occasion