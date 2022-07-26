Average life expectancy at birth improved by 20 years; an increase in age from 49.7 (1970-75) to 69.7 (2015-19) has been registered

New Delhi : As per the latest report titled Sample Registration System (SRS) based Abridged Life Table 2015-19 published by the Office of the Registrar General & Census Commissioner, Government of India, the average life expectancy at birth has increased from 49.7 during 1970-75 to 69.7 during the year 2015-19 registering an increase of 20 years during this period.

As per the SRS Report 2019 published by the Office of the Registrar General & Census Commissioner, Government of India, the country has experienced notable improvement in child mortality by reducing the Under Five Mortality Rate (Per 1,000 live births) from 45 in the year 2014 to 35 in the year 2019. The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), Govt. of India provides support to States/UTs in the implementation of Reproductive, Maternal, Newborn, Child, Adolescent Health and Nutrition (RMNCAH+N) Strategy under National Health Mission (NHM) based on the Annual Programme Implementation Plan (APIP) submitted by the States/UTs for improving the overall health of the children in the country.

Some of the key interventions of Government of India are Facility Based New-born Care, Community Based care of New-born and Young Children, Mothers’ Absolute Affection (MAA) Programme, Social Awareness and Actions to Neutralize Pneumonia Successfully (SAANS) Initiative, Universal Immunization Programme (UIP), Rashtriya Bal Swasthya Karyakaram (RBSK), Nutrition Rehabilitation Centres (NRCs), Intensified Diarrhea Control Fortnight / Defeat Diarrhea (D2) Initiative, Anaemia Mukt Bharat (AMB) Strategy, etc.

The Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare, Dr. Bharati Pravin Pawar stated this in a written reply in the Rajya Sabha today.