Austrian Film Alma and Oskar Promises a Passionate Opening for IFFI 53

New Delhi : The 53rd International Film Festival of India (IFFI) to be held in Goa from November 20 to November 28 will open with Austrian film Alma and Oskar. The passionate and tumultuous relationship between the Viennese society Grand Dame Alma Mahler (1879-1964) and Austrain artist Oskar Kokoschka ((1886-1980) is the subject of this biopic. Directed by Dieter Berner, the film has total runtime of 110 minutes.

As a festival that seeks to celebrate the art of cinema to the fullest, it is only fitting that IFFI 53 opens with a film about a love affair between a composer and an artist. Oskar Kokoschka, an upcoming painter, finds Alma, a music composer, during a time when she had already begun a relationship with architect Walter Gropius, after the death of her first husband, Gustav Mahler. Not wanting to be with another man in who’s shadow she cannot realize her artistic potential, Alma initiates a fiery affair with Oskar Kokoschka. Such is the nature of their relationship that Kokoschka paints his most famous work based on it. The film explores their relationship which has been described as ‘stormy’ and ‘tumultuous’.

Bride of the Wind_ by Oskar Kokoschka based on his relationship with Alma Mahler

Director Dieter Berner is a renowned Austrian film and theatre director, actor and screenwriter. He became known nationwide in Austria as a director with the six films of the award-winning Alpensaga, a family and village chronicle that ran from 1976-1980. He received international acclaim for his film Berliner Reigen(2006) based on Schnitzler’s theater-play Der Reigen.

Alma and Oskar is scheduled for Sunday, 20th November, at INOX, Panaji.