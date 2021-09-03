Australian High Commissioner to India visits CSIR-IMMT Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: Australian High Commissioner to India H.E. Mr Barry O Farrell visits CISR – Institute of Minerals and Materials Technology, Bhubaneswar today along with Ms Rowan Ainsworth Hon’ble Consul General, Kolkata, Australian High Commission, Ms Ami Keough, 1st Secretary, Australian High Commission and Mr Partha Sen, Business Development Manager, Australian Trade Investment Commission.

Speaking about his visit Mr Barry said, I am very happy to see such world class research work going on at IMMT. It’s also good to see collaborative research work already being done by IMMT along with different Australian institutes and Govt agencies. We are looking forward for such collaborative academic and industrial research work on critical minerals for the betterment of the Industry and Society.

Hon’ble Consul General, Ms Rowan expressed her happiness seeing such partnership in research work between Australia and IMMT.

Speaking on this occasion, Prof. Dr. S Basu, Director, CSIR, IMMT, Bhubaneswar said, we are happy to showcase our academic and industrial research work to H.E. Mr Barry and his team. We look forward to work with Australia in the research work of critical minerals and Geographical sensitive areas.

H.E. Mr Barry visited Mineral Processing Pilot Plant and Hydro & Electro MettallurgyPilot plant to witness the ongoing research work where Dr. Ashok Sahu, Head, Dept of Mineral Processing and Dr Kali Sanjay, Head Dept of Hydro Electrical Meteorology demonstrated the research work.

