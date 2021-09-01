Australian High Commissioner to India visited the Kalinga Stadium today

Bhubaneswar: Barry O’Farrell AO, Australia’s High Commissioner to India accompanied by Ms Rowan Ainsworth, Australian Consul-General in Kolkata and Ms Amy Keough, First Secretary, Australian High Commission visited the Kalinga Stadium today.

Barry O’Farrell and other dignitaries interacted with the cadets of Odisha Naval Tata Hockey HPC on their visit to the iconic Kalinga Stadium and was also given a tour of the entire High Performance Centre by Project Director, Rajiv Seth. They visited the Sports Sc & Rehabilitation Centre – the Odisha ABTP Centre, where Centre Head Pradeep Pillay demonstrated the bio mechanics & assessment techniques used to assist athletes for better performance.