Australia Wins the T20 World Cup

The ICC Men’s T20 World Cup has just ended and Australia bags the championship after the team went head-to-head to New Zealand. Australia has defeated its opponent during the final by 8 wickets. After chasing a target of 173, Australia won the games with still 7 balls to spare and many are thanking Mitchell Marsh and David Warner for this.

On Sunday, cricket fans looked up today’s cricket match predictions to check on which team is likely to win the final. The Men’s T20 World Cup final was held in the UAE at the Dubai International Stadium. This has been one of the most-awaited cricket events of the year right after the Indian Premier League final which was also held in the UAE.

The Game

Fans witnessed some of their favorite cricketers perform well on the field in the final. Warner and Marsh were all fired up that evening. Both were able to get a half-century with Warner proving his critics wrong and Marsh cruising the team to the World Cup win.

Josh Hazlewood became the pick of the bowlers with 3 for 16 and Adam Zampa returned the figures of 1/26. Australia won the toss and skipper Aaron Finch was elected to bowl against New Zealand. Finch’s early loss could have fueled Australia’s aggression.

Earlier in the game, New Zealand’s captain, Kane Williamson, was able to score a 48-ball 85 which placed New Zealand with a total of 172/4 from their quota of 20 overs. Williamson did drop on 32, hit 10 fours, and three sixes but the support was just not enough.

Warner and Marsh came together for a 92-run second-wicket partnership. Warner was eventually dismissed by Trent Boult but Marsh and Glenn Maxwell combined still did the team well. Marsh was able to bring in 77 and shared a dominant stand of 92 with Warner.

The attack continued after the opener was bowled for 53 from 38 balls. However, Marsh was dropped on 68. Still, when this happened, only 15 runs were needed from the 19 balls left. Maxwell was able to bring in 28 and when he joined Marsh, they were able to put on 66 runs and hit the winning boundary. This made the recent final the highest chase in a Men’s T20 World Cup final.

What The Players Have to Say

Before the game, Australia has been excited and extremely happy to have secured a spot in the final. Matthew Wade who did well in the match with Pakistan before the final spoke about the experience. He said, “It’s huge. It felt like a lot of people wrote us off but we spoke about being the first team to do this for Australia and it feels really special.”

After the match, Australian cricket Marcus Stoinis brought his thoughts to Twitter and said, “We love each other, I’m so proud of this team. You won’t find bigger supporters of Mitch Marsh than us and his family.”

Marsh also shared his thoughts after the match and said, “I feel like a lot of people say this but I don’t have words right now. What an amazing six weeks with this group of men. I love them to death and now we’re world champs. I just wanted to get out there and have a presence. I can’t believe it. It’s unbelievable.”

Aaron Finch also spoke about the win. He said, “It is a huge honor to be able to lead this Australia team. I’m so proud of the way the guys went about it from the start – they were brilliant. I’m so proud. We knew our backs were against the wall going into the Bangladesh game but if you keep putting people’s backs against the wall enough, they are going to fight. We certainly did that.”

Warner also shared the excitement. He said, “I am always pumped. We just wanted to put on a great spectacle. There were some nerves with a good total on the board but it was great that the guys were able to deliver.”

Meanwhile, New Zealand’s Williamson was also able to share the team’s experience and said he’s proud of their efforts. Willaimson said, “We were trying to get a bit of a platform. We got what we thought at the halfway stage was a good total, but it was chased superbly by Australia. They did not give us an inch. Today they turned it on.

“I’m proud of our team’s efforts throughout the tournament. We came here and gave it our best shot, but it wasn’t good enough tonight.”