Australia Odia Samaj Hosts Mega Community Show Saptaranga

Canberra : Australia’s Odia Samaj Orioz Inc. hosted its tenth three days long biennial Convention entitled Saptaranga – 2023 at Canberra with much pomp, pleasure, fun, frolic and fanfare. The congregation witnessed gathering of Odias along with their family members and friends from all states of Australia under one platform to celebrate rich Art, Vibrant Culture and strong bonding of Odisha. The venue of the mammoth Get – Together, the picturesque Green Hills Centre, surrounded by mountains, waterfalls and magnificent bushlands created the apt ambience for rejoice and rejuvenation. Since Saptaranga was being organised after a gap of 5 years due to covid disruptions, unusual enthusiasm and unexpected excitements were clearly visible among hundreds of participants in the Grand outing. The Mega Community Event showcased closer engagements, interactions and exchange of fellow feelings among the different generations starting from kids, teens, youths and veterans turning the occasion to be perfectly branded as settling and celebrating in a home away from home.

Saptaranga was inaugurated by the Representative of Indian High Commissioner Shri Narender Rana and President of FINACT Shri Shanti Reddy. The President Elect of Orioz Dr Manoj Nayak and Newly elected executive took charge of the organisation from the outgoing President Dr Nalini Pati and team. Addressing the gathering Dr Pati expressed his gratitude to Orioz family for the overwhelming support and unstinted co –operation to his committee during their 3 years of tenure. Inspite of the serious challenges of corona, Orioz could earn worldwide recognition and acclaim in Odisha due to the hard work of his team, Dr Pati added.

Delivering his speech, President of Orioz Inc Dr Manoj Nayak expressed his satisfaction over the massive success of Saptaranga. The Grand Conclave proved to be a winner in uniting Odia community inhabited at such a vast geographic spread and arousing unusual cohesiveness, astounding fellow feeling and unparallel collegiality among them like one big family, Dr Nayak added. The highlight of the unique Gathering was the extraordinary Inhouse Communicative Skill demonstrated by the kids and youth members of the Orioz, he said. Dr Nayak exudes confidence that the spectacular cultural extravaganza would have definitely had magical and mesmerising spell over the participants for physical and mental rejuvenation during the post covid period. Dr Nayak profusely thanked Canberra team for their devotion, dedication and determination to make the supersonic show possible and successful by the Grace Of Lord Jagannath.The President of Orioz also expressed his thankfulness to all participating states, cultural heads, both past and present executive members for burning midnight oil to make Saptaranga – 2023 a memorable celebration. Community veteran Shri Charu Chandra Mishra was warmly felicitated during the occasion for his exemplary contribution for the advancement of Orioz.

The quiz competition hosted for the first time basing on the theme of heritage and history of Odisha was an instant hit among the audiences. The Convention also showcased a health awareness programme facilitated by youth members of Orioz.

The colourful cultural Jamboori presented during the occasion consisted of 55 high voltage heart touching performances by the artistes belonging to all age groups. Particularly the kids were at their creative peak during the stage presentations. The programmes were well co –ordinated by the cultural leads of every state. It was heartening to note that several elderly parents and family members visiting from Odisha attended the Convention and showed exceptional interest for participating in different events. The special attraction of the three days long congregation was the serving of mouth watering Odia delicacies to the attended delegates.