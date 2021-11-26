Australia High Commissioner Visits KIIT & KISS

Bhubaneswar: A high-level delegation led by Mr. Barry O’Farrell AO, Australia High Commissioner to India visited KIIT & KISS on 26th November 2021. The delegation visited all campuses of KIIT and all units of KISS. On this occasion, Mr. Barry said, “Australian Government is deepening government to government relation at federal and state level with like-minded countries. Australia is interested to collaborate on Higher Education, Skill and Development, and Employability. Many Australian higher education institutes are keen to collaborate with Indian Institutions because of similar challenges.”

“Australia High Commission office in New Delhi will provide all kinds of support KIIT & KISS for collaboration with Australian higher education and technical institutions for education, research, skill development, student-faculty exchange programme, and tribal research,” added Mr. Barry. Among others, Mathew Johnston, Minister-Counsellor (Education and Research); Daniel Sim, Deputy Counsel-General for Australia, Kolkata; Ms. Shazia Naqvi, Sr. Advisor, Department of Education; Prof H. K. Mohanty, VC, KIIT Deemed to be University; Prof Deepak Ku Behera, VC, KISS DU, Prof Sasmitarani Samanta, Pro-VC, KIIT DU; Dr. Kanhu Ch. Mahali, Director General, KISS; Prof J. R. Mohanty, Registrar, KIIT DU and Dr. P. K. Routray, KISS DU were present on the occasion.