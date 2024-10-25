August 2024 Report: Insights on Payroll Reporting in India and Its Impact on Employment

Ministry of Statistics & Programme Implementation is releasing the employment related statistics in the formal sector covering the period September 2017 onwards, using information on the number of subscribers who have subscribed under three major schemes, namely the Employees’ Provident Fund (EPF) Scheme, the Employees’ State Insurance (ESI) Scheme and the National Pension Scheme (NPS).

The full report can be accessed at: Payroll Reporting in India-An Employment Perspective – August, 2024 211024.pdf

Employees’ Provident Funds Scheme:

The total number of new EPF subscribers during the month of August 2024 is 9,30,442, which was 10,99,363 during the month of July 2024.

Employees’ State Insurance Scheme:

The newly registered employees and paying contribution under the ESI scheme during the month of August 2024 is 14,97,146 which was 16,84,764 during the month of July 2024.

2.3 National Pension Scheme (NPS):

The total number of new contributing subscribers under NPS during the month of August 2024 is 54,869 which was 62,880 during the month of July 2024.