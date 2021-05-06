Augmentation of Manpower at Dhanvantari Covid Care Hospital at Ahmedabad

New Delhi: In its continuous and ongoing efforts to provide aid to the civil administration in times of this unprecedented crisis, the Indian Navy has today augmented the manpower of Dhanvantari Covid Care Hospital at Ahmedabad, thus providing a much-needed and timely fillip to management of Covid patients in the city.

A total of 90 personnel, including anaesthesiologists, physicians, medical officers, nursing staff and paramedical staff have been flown from various Naval Stations to Ahmedabad. All members of the team are experienced in their respective specializations and well-versed with Covid care protocols. The team of personnel deployed also includes Battle-Field Nursing Assistants (BFNAs) who are non-medical personnel and have been specially trained to assist the medical manpower in patient care duties.

In addition, a three-member Logistic Support Team has also been provided which would oversee the administration of the hospital. This would ensure that the auxiliary hospital functions are well looked after and the medical manppower can manage patients effectively and efficiently.

With the present augmentation, the total manpower provided to the hospital by the Navy has gone up to 169 and highlights the Indian Navy’s commitment to the service of the Nation.