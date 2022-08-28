Supertech’s 40-storey twin towers in Noida set to be demolished Today

Gautam Budh Nagar district authorities are fully geared for the demolition of the Supertech’s 40-storey twin towers at the Emerald Court Project in Sector 93A of Noida today. Roads in and around the twin towers are set to be closed from 7 AM today, August 28th. The Noida and Greater Noida Expressways will also be closed at 2:15 pm and reopen once the dust settles. The Noida Authority said one nautical mile of air space around the Supertech twin tower demolition site will also remain briefly unavailable for flights today. Roads leading to the twin towers in Noida will remain diverted today while around 600 police officials, including traffic personnel, will be deployed for law and order duty.

Earlier, Noida police banned the use of drones in city skies from August 26 to August 31, citing security reasons in view of the demolition of the towers. No humans, animals, or vehicles will be allowed in the exclusion zone today. The nearly 100-metre-tall Apex and Ceyane towers are scheduled to be demolished at 2.30 pm today in pursuance of a Supreme Court order that found their construction in violation of norms.

Supreme Court on Friday assured the home buyers of the to-be-razed 40-storey twin-towers that they will be refunded the full amount deposited with the builder.