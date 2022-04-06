ATUM Charge deploys 250 solar-powered charging stations across the country

Hyderabad : ATUM Charge, India’s first 100% Green Self-Sustaining, Solar-Powered EV Charging Station, has completed the installation of 250 Universal EV Charging Stations across the country in just six months. EV charging stations have been installed in the following states: Maharashtra (36), Tamil Nadu (44), Telangana (48), Andhra Pradesh (23), Karnataka (23), Uttar Pradesh (15), Haryana (14), Odisha (24) and West Bengal (23). The locations were chosen with the company’s strategy of focusing on Tier 1 and Tier 2 towns and cities in mind, as well as the encouraging rate of EV adoption in these states in mind. In the coming months, the company plans to expand into additional cities and states.

The company enables customers to truly adopt sustainable and eco-friendly modes of transportation. Each ATUM Charge EV Charging Station requires approximately 200 square feet and takes about a week to install. The cost of each station varies depending on the available area.

ATUM Charge is creating an environmentally friendly and sustainable eco-system with the launch of its universal EV charging stations, reinforcing the Company’s commitment to sustainability. Vamsi Gaddam, Founder of ATUM Charge, commented on the achievement, saying, “With the launch of 250 ATUM Charge EV Charging Stations, we have renewed our pledge to support the EV ecosystem in India.” EVs are a necessity because they help save the environment from harmful emissions while also reducing our reliance on fossil fuels and lowering our fuel costs. What makes ATUM Charge truly unique is that it is powered by ATUM – the World’s 1st Electricity Generating Solar Roof. The steady phasing out of thermal power stations and replacing them with solar powered stations is our end goal. We aim for zero emissions, net zero facilities, a sustainable network, and a greener forever. Change has begun and the wheel is ours to steer.”

The company has currently installed 4 KW capacity panels that can charge up to 10-12 vehicles (2/3/4 wheeler) per day, given that any EV today takes 6-8 hours to charge fully. The company will install an additional 6 KW capacity, allowing it to charge 25-30 vehicles per day.

ATUM Charge is a one-of-a-kind EV charging station that uses ATUM, the world’s first Electricity Generating Integrated Solar Roof. It enables the entire electric vehicle charging proposition to transition to 100% solar, whereas conventional EV Charging Stations generate electricity using thermal power. This puts additional strain on the power grid, exacerbating the country’s power crisis. With a continual rise in EV production and sales, the load on traditional sources of power such as thermal power has also increased. ATUM Charge powered by ATUM Solar Roof is set to become the best solution in the market to tackle this problem. ATUM Charge will supply power wherever required and since the process is decentralised, it is less draining on the grid.

Furthering this, ATUM Charge is also partnering with various other charging station owners to supply them with ATUM Solar Roof thereby enabling a green power source instead of highly polluting thermal power source they are typically dependent on.