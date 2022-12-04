Atul Bhatt, CMD, RINL ,flags off the Vizag Steel Run-a 5K promo run as a precursor for the Vizag Marathon

New Delhi : Atul Bhatt, CMD, RINL and other dignitaries flagged off the Vizag Steel Run, a 5K promo run at the Col.CK Naidu Ukku stadium of RINL, Visakhapatnam steel plant today as a precursor to the “Vizag Marathon ” run scheduled on 18th Dec 2022 at RK Beach.

Shri DK Mohanty, Director (Commercial), Dr KH Prakash, CGM (Medical & Health Services) & HOD (Medical & Sports), Shri MS kumar, renowned cricketer and ex-GM (Sports), RINL, Mr Balkrishna Rai, President, Vizag Runner Society also participated in the flag off of the Vizag Steel 5K Promo run.

Appreciating the organisers’ efforts on promoting the run, Sri Atul Bhatt, CMD of RINL exhorted the RINL collective to involve themselves in this kind of physical activity, which keeps them healthier, as a fitter RINL can be a prosperous RINL. Shri Bhatt further added that Vizag city is blessed with its beauty, cleanliness, environment and friendly people, which can be compared with any popular international tourist destination, and this kind of marathon will help in promoting its image further.

Shri Atul Bhatt, CMD, RINL, Shri DK Mohanty, Director (Commercial), Dr KH Prakash, Shri MS Kumar, and Shri Balkrishna Rai also participated in the run, along with over 500 person comprising of employees, officials, sportspersons from various athletic associations, and children, who actively participated in the Vizag Steel 5 K promo run.