Atommash has shipped the thrust and supporting rings for Kudankulam NPP

Moscow – The production site of Atommash Branch, AEM-Technologies, JSC in Volgodonsk (part of the machine-building division of Rosatom – Atomenergomash) shipped the thrust and supporting rings for the fifth power unit of Kudankulam NPP under construction in India.

Items are machined rings with slots, which are designed to secure the nuclear reactor in the central part and from above, protect against vertical, horizontal dynamic loads, seismic impact.

The weight of one item is about 20 tons; the diameter is more than 5 meters. For the first time, two items were shipped by motor vehicle transport at once. First, the equipment will be delivered to the port of St. Petersburg, and then by water transport to India.

The reactor is an item of the first safety class, which is a vertical cylindrical vessel with an elliptical bottom. Inside the reactor, there is a core and Internals. From above, the vessel is hermetically sealed by a cover with drives of mechanisms and control and protection units installed on it, nozzles for outputting cables of in-core monitoring sensors.

Kudankulam NPP is a nuclear power plant with VVER-1000 power units located in the south of India, in the state of Tamil Nadu. The construction of Kudankulam NPP involves the construction of six power units with VVER-1000 reactors with an installed capacity of 6000 MW. The first stage as part of power units No.1 and No.2 was included in the national power grid of India in 2013 and 2016, respectively. Currently, work is underway to build four more power units, which are the second and third stages of Kudankulam NPP.