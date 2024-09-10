Atmosphere Core Announces Its Entry Into The National Capital Region (NCR) Gurugram, India

New Delhi, September 4, 2024 – Atmosphere Core, a leading name in the hospitality industry, has teamed up with Taru Golf Hotel Private Limited to develop a new luxury resort in the National Capital Region (NCR). The upcoming ATMOSPHERE GURUGRAM, scheduled to open in the first quarter of 2026, is ideally located just 45 kilometres from New Delhi. This strategic partnership is part of Atmosphere Core’s ambitious plan to expand its footprint in India, with a goal of signing 25 properties by 2025. The new luxury resort is designed to cater to discerning leisure travellers and aligns with Atmosphere Core’s vision of tapping into key destinations within the Delhi NCR region, one of India’s most dynamic areas.

The upcoming ATMOSPHERE GURUGRAM, scheduled to debut in Q1 2026, will be an exquisite addition to the Atmosphere Hotels & Resorts brand portfolio. Guests can anticipate a stay in one of the 46 opulent villas with private pools, each designed to offer panoramic views of lush greenery overlooking the Aravali hills and the expansive golf course. The guest experience will be enhanced with a range of high-end amenities.

The resort will offer a rich culinary experience, featuring an all-day dining venue with alfresco options, a specialty restaurant, and a library-cum-bar. Each of these spaces will present a diverse array of gourmet delights, catering to the refined tastes of guests and ensuring a memorable dining experience.

A wide array of indoor and outdoor activities will be thoughtfully curated to suit diverse interests and preferences. Whether guests are in search of adventure or simply wish to unwind, the resort will offer something for everyone, enriching the overall leisure experience.

The resort’s spa and wellness centre, managed by the acclaimed ELE|NA brand, will serve as a tranquil haven. Drawing inspiration from nature, the spa will feature soothing views of the Aravali hills and lush greenery, providing an idyllic setting for rejuvenation and peace.

Ideally situated just 45 minutes from Indira Gandhi International Airport and the Gurugram Central Business District, ATMOSPHERE GURUGRAM will be the perfect retreat for leisure travellers seeking tranquillity. Its opulent ambiance will also make it an excellent choice for private events and intimate celebrations, featuring expansive outdoor spaces and picturesque landscapes.

Gurugram, formerly known as Gurgaon, is indeed a key player in India’s National Capital Region (NCR). It has evolved from a small town into a thriving metropolis, becoming a major business and cultural centre. With its status as a significant business hub, it attracts companies and professionals from around the globe, bolstering its international reputation. The city’s proximity to Indira Gandhi International Airport and great connectivity to the Golden Triangle Jaipur and Agra, facilitating both domestic and international travel. This accessibility has helped Gurugram establish itself as a prominent destination for tourism and business. With ongoing development and investment, it continues to expand its potential as a leading global destination.

Mr. Souvagya Mohapatra, Managing Director of Atmosphere Core for India, Nepal, Sri Lanka, and Bhutan, expressed his excitement about the new venture, stating, “NCR Gurugram has always been a priority for us when it comes to establishing a luxury resort. It is not only a major business district in India but also one of our country’s most rapidly growing metropolises, renowned for its rich cultural heritage, vibrant business environment, and cosmopolitan atmosphere. I am thrilled to announce our entry into this prestigious National Capital Region. Its captivating beauty and economic significance have always drawn travellers. I am confident that our strategic partnership will make this resort a highly sought-after destination”.

Mr. Vinod Mittal, Managing Director of Taru Golf Resort Private Limited, expressed, “Our partnership with Atmosphere Core is poised to significantly elevate this property, transforming it into a world-class resort with outstanding services and experiences. Atmosphere Core’s reputation for excellence and their impressive portfolio demonstrate a commitment to high standards and exceptional service. This collaboration is not only a strategic move to expand their presence into the NCR region but also promises to bring their legacy of excellence to this dynamic market. I am confident that our combined efforts will create a success story that reflects the very best in luxury hospitality”.