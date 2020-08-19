Atmanirbhar village for Atmanirbhar Madhya Pradesh

Bhopal : Chief Minister Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said that it is essential for villages to be Atmanirbhar to build an Atmanirbhar Madhya Pradesh. MNREGA scheme can prove to be very helpful in making villages Atmanirbhar. With the approval of a labour budget of Rs 20.50 crores man-days this year by the central government, there is an additional provision of Rs. 40 thousand crores under the Atmanirbhar Bharat scheme. Plans should be made and time bound work should be done to make village self-sufficient.

Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that wage rate per day is Rs 190 in Madhya Pradesh under MNREGA, while in other states it is Rs 238 in Maharashtra, Rs 224 in Gujarat, Rs 220 in Rajasthan and maximum Rs 290 in Haryana. This rate is determined by the centre. The ‘Time and Motion Study’ must be conducted soon to increase MNREGA wage rate in the state.

Chief Minister Shri Chouhan was holding a review meeting on MNREGA work in Mantralaya today. Chief Secretary Shri Iqbal Singh Bains and ACS Shri Manoj Shrivastava were present in the meeting. Minister of Panchayat and Rural Development Shri Mahendra Singh Sisodia, Minister of State for Panchayat and Rural Development, Shri Ram Khilvan Patel joined the video conference.

Good quality and proper evaluation of works must

Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that special care should be taken in the MNREGA works to ensure that the works are of good quality, are completed in time and the completed works will be utlised. Correct evaluation of MNREGA works should also be ensured.

79 percent of job card holders are working

Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that 79 percent job card holders are working under MNREGA in the state. This percentage is good. In other states 57 percent in Uttar Pradesh, 72 percent in West Bengal, 73 percent in Rajasthan and 36 percent in Bihar are active job card holders.

Shanti Dham in every village

Panchayat and Rural Development Minister Shri Mahendra Singh Sisodia informed that Shantidhams are being constructed in every small and big village of the state under MNREGA. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan appreciated this work.

Timely payment of wages

The percentage of timely payment of wages under MNREGA in the current financial year has also been highest compared to the last five years. It was 93 percent in the year 2020-21 whereas in the year 2019-20, the percentage of timely wage payment was only 84.19 percent.

So far 2 lakh 87 thousand works completed

So far, 2 lakh 87 thousand works have been completed in the state under MNREGA. Last year, the number of completed works was limited to one lakh 64 thousand.

Related

comments