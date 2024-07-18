Atmanirbhar Bharat: Two of the World’s Five Largest Coal Mines Now in India

Chhattisgarh-based Coal India subsidiary South Eastern Coalfields Limited’s (SECL) Gevra and Kusmunda coal mines have secured the 2nd and 4th spot in the list of the world’s 10 largest coal mines released by WorldAtlas.com.

Bird’s eye view of mining operations in Gevra megaproject.

Located in the Korba district of Chhattisgarh state, these two mines produce more 100 million tons of coal annually accounting for about 10% of India’s total coal production.

The Gevra opencast mine has an annual production capacity of 70 million tons and produced 59 million tons of coal in FY 23-24. The mine started operations in the year 1981 and it has enough coal reserves to meet the country’s energy requirements for the next 10 years.

Kusmunda OC mine produced more than 50 million tons of coal in FY 23-24, only the second mine in India after Gevra to achieve this feat.

Drone shot of operations at Kusmunda megaproject.

These mines have deployed some of the world’s largest and most advanced mining machines such as the “Surface Miner” that extracts and cuts coal without blasting for eco-friendly mining operations.

For overburden removal (the process of removing layers of soil, stone etc. to expose the coal seam), the mines use some of the world’s largest HEMMs (Heavy Earth Moving Machinery) such as 240-ton dumpers, 42 cubic meters Shovel along with Vertical Rippers for environment-friendly and blast-free OB removal.

Surface Miner in operation at Gevra.

Aerial view of Rapid Loading System (RLS) and Silo under FMC (First Mile Connectivity) at Gevra.

Speaking on this occasion, SECL CMD Dr Prem Sagar Mishra said that it is indeed a proud moment for the Chhattisgarh state that two of the World’s five largest coal mines are now in the state. Sh Mishra expressed his gratitude towards, Coal Ministry, MoEFCC, State Government, Coal India, Railways, various stakeholders, and most importantly coal warriors who have worked tirelessly to achieve this monumental feat.