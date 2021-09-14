Atlas Copco launches HiLight V5+ LED Light towers

Chennai: Atlas Copco – a leading innovator in portable air compressors, light towers, pumps and handheld tools has launched HiLight V5+ LED Light tower which offers significant fuel savings of up to 65%.

These light towers are ideal for the most challenging site conditions such as remote construction sites, outdoor events, infrastructure, road construction, mining and temporary public lighting installations. The HiLight V5+ includes a HardHat® canopy as standard, which ensures maximum protection of internal parts. This range of light towers is perfect for multiple drop applications and providing robust easy-to-transport set of lighting options that match any site requirements.

The newly launched HiLight V5+ comes with a 2-cylinder engine and offers substantial fuel savings of up to 65% when compared to the typical fuel consumption of 6kW Metal Halide solution, creating industry leading competitive advantage. The innovative modular COB type LED lamps increases the expected lifetime by 40% and ensures a more even light distribution. These new generation floodlights have a high CRI score which enables a close to natural light effect. It’s compact dimensions, lightweight and robust mast ensure low operational costs and reduced noise levels while increasing illumination coverage with IP67 & IK10 protection.