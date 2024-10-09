Atishi Evicted from Delhi Chief Minister’s Official Residence

Delhi Chief Minister Atishi has been evicted from her official residence just two days after moving in, sparking a new clash between the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the BJP. The AAP alleged that Lt Governor Vinai Saxena, acting on BJP orders, forcibly removed Atishi’s belongings from the house on Flagstaff Road, Civil Lines. Visuals showed her items being moved out, with a double lock placed on the residence.

The BJP claimed the bungalow was not fully vacated by Atishi’s predecessor, Arvind Kejriwal, while AAP accused the BJP of attempting to “usurp” the bungalow.