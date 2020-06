Athletics Federation of India Nominates Dutee Chand for Arjuna Award

Bhubaneswar: Odia sprinter and Olympian, Dutee Chand nominated for Arjuna Award by Athletics Federation of India.

AFI nominates javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra for Khel Ratna Award, Dutee Chand and 3 others for Arjuna Award.

Athletics Federation of India Nominations for 2020 Awards-

Arjuna- Men 1. Arpinder Singh 2. Manjit Singh; Women 1. Dutee Chand 2. P.U. Chitra

Dronacharya- Mr. Radhakrishnan Nair

Dyanchand- Men- Kuldip Singh Bhullar; Women- Jincy Philip

Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratan- Neeraj Chopra

AFI Nominations for 2020 Awards- Arjuna- Men 1. Arpinder Singh 2. Manjit Singh; Women 1. Dutee Chand 2. P.U. Chitra Dronacharya- Mr. Radhakrishnan Nair Dyanchand- Men- Kuldip Singh Bhullar; Women- Jincy Philip Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratan- Neeraj Chopra @Neeraj_chopra1 pic.twitter.com/hUWyjZUmay — Athletics Federation of India (@afiindia) June 3, 2020

Related

comments