Ather Energy strengthens its retail presence in Mysore, Karnataka

MYSORE — Ather Energy, India’s leading electric scooter manufacturer, launched its 157th Experience Centre, Ather Space, in Mysore, Karnataka. The outlet, opened in association with KPR Group, will have both the highly acclaimed Ather 450X and the newly launched 450S for test rides and purchase.

Ather Space provides electric scooter enthusiasts the unique opportunity to learn more about Ather’s range of scooters in an interactive and immersive environment. The Experience Centre enables customers to explore various scooter components and gain an in-depth understanding of the products before making a purchase. Test ride appointments can be conveniently scheduled through Ather Energy’s website before visiting the Experience Centres.

With a track record dating back to 2005, KPR Group has been synonymous with top-tier automobile brands, the new association with Ather Energy marks KPR Group’s first foray into the electric vehicle domain. Moreover, starting in October, the Ather 450X with a 3.7 kWh battery will gradually become available for test rides and purchases at Experience Centres across India.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Ravneet Singh Phokela, Chief Business Officer, Ather Energy, said, “In an effort to increase consumer access to our scooters, Ather has been quickly expanding into new markets. Customers in Mysore have long valued the Ather 450 Series’ exceptional ride quality, engineering, and performance. Post the launch of our first EC in Hunsur, Mysore, we believe this new outlet in Chamarajapuram will help us make the 450 Series more accessible to consumers in the area.”

Mr. Jayaram PV, Spokesperson, KPR Group, says “KPR Group has chosen to delve into the e-vehicle sector. Their collaboration with Ather Energy, especially for the E-scooter range, epitomizes KPR’s ethos of blending advanced technology with eco-friendly solutions. Ather scooters shall provide the customers an efficient mode of operations, and more importantly Customers shall benefit from the lower Total Cost of Ownership as compared to the current normal two wheelers available in the market. The high performance of the Ather scooters with the high torque capacity shall only suit to operate well enough in the topography of our state. I welcome and wish success to all our prospect customers and join hands in reducing the carbon footprint.”

Ather Energy stands out as one of the few original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) dedicated to investing in charging infrastructure. The Ather Grid, with over 1500 fast charging points, currently is the largest two-wheeler fast charging network in India. There are currently 8 Ather Grids in Mysore and 180+ Ather Grids in Karnataka, the company plans to expand this network further in the coming months. These strategically located charging stations play a pivotal role in addressing concerns related to electric vehicle range limitations and charging accessibility. Additionally, the company offers assistance for the installation of home charging systems within residential complexes, further enhancing user convenience.

Under the guidelines of the Fame II policy, the Ather 450S is available at a starting price of INR 129,299, while the 450X with a 2.9 kWh battery is priced at INR 138,000, and the 450X with a 3.7 kWh battery at INR 144,921. The Pro pack, unlocking a range of features, can be added for an additional cost of INR 15,000 for the 450S, INR 17,000 for the 450X with a 2.9 kWh battery, and INR 23,000 for the 450X with a 3.7 kWh battery.

Ather Energy has established strategic partnerships with leading banks and non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) such as IDFC First, Bajaj Finance, and Hero FinCorp, offering a 60-month loan specifically tailored for electric two-wheelers. This five-year vehicle loan plan offers highly affordable monthly installments, with EMIs as low as Rs 2,999, making it an attractive financial solution for Ather electric two-wheeler buyers in India.

Ather Energy is also offering exciting festive season benefits on the Ather 450S and 450X. Customers looking to switch from traditional petrol-powered two-wheelers to Ather’s electric scooters can avail an exchange value up to Rs. 40,000* on the Ather 450X (2.9 kWh and 3.7 kWh) and Ather 450S (2.9 kWh). This exchange value can be utilized as the down payment for the new Ather scooter while the remaining amount is easily arranged through attractive retail financing options. In addition to the exchange value, Ather Energy is also extending a Festive Benefit (up to Rs 5000), a Corporate discount (Rs. 1500) and a Credit Card EMI cashback (up to Rs 6000) on the 450S and 450X.

Furthermore, to drive affordability, Ather is also facilitating a special 24-month EMI scheme with an ultra low 5.99% interest rate that can help consumers save up to Rs. 12000 on interest costs. This, along with other financing schemes like Zero Down Payment and 60-Month EMI tenures, make the Ather 450X and 450S really easy to purchase.