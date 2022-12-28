Ather Energy starts retailing its electric scooter, Ather 450X in Nellore, Andhra Pradesh

Nellore : Ather Energy, India’s leading electric scooter manufacturer, today inaugurated its new retail outlet – Ather Space at Magunta Layout, Nellore, in association with Arkade Auto. This will be Ather Energy’s fourth retail outlet in Andhra Pradesh, after Vijayawada, Tirupathi, and Visakhapatnam. The Gen 3 of the flagship Ather 450X and 450 Plus will be available to test ride and purchase at the Ather Space.

The Ather Space will provide a unique ownership experience along with complete service and support for the owners. It is designed to educate customers about electric vehicles while providing a holistic experience in an interactive space. The Ather Space will allow customers to learn about every aspect of the vehicle and provide a complete overview of the various parts with a stripped-bare unit on display. One can also book test ride slots on Ather Energy’s website before visiting the experience centre.

Speaking on occasion, Ravneet Phokela, Chief Business Officer, Ather Energy, said, “Andhra Pradesh has always been a progressive market. Since the opening of the first experience centre in Visakhapatnam, we have received a tremendous response to our scooters from across the state. There is high consumer demand for high-performance electric vehicles, and the Nellore experience centre will cater to that demand and make the Ather 450X more accessible to consumers. In the coming months, Ather will be expanding to multiple cities in the state.”

Mr. Tej, Director of Arcade Auto Pvt Ltd, said “We are very proud to associate with Ather Energy, which is transforming the electric vehicle space in India with their technologically advanced and high-performing scooters. We as a group have been looking forward to associating ourselves with a brand that prioritises customer centricity and quality, and Ather Energy is doing just that. Customers in Nellore are looking at upgrading to EVs as the cost of operations for conventional scooters is becoming increasingly high. We believe our knowledge of the Tier-2 markets and Ather’s product quality will allow us to provide a great experience to the consumers.”

Ather Energy is one of the few OEMs that invests in charging infrastructure as well. There are currently six fast charging points, Ather Grid, in Nellore, and plans to add 8-10 more across the city by March 2023 to strengthen the charging network. The company has already installed 50+ Ather Grid points across Andhra Pradesh. Ather Energy also supports customers with the installation of home charging systems in their flats and buildings.

Ather Energy has grown phenomenally in 2022, with 76 Experience Centres across 60 cities and over 750 fast charging points, Ather Grids. In November, Ather delivered 7234 units across India, registering a year-on-year growth of 260%. With the inauguration of the second manufacturing facility in Hosur last month, the company is set to increase its capacity to 400,000 units per annum to cater to the rising demand.

With a larger battery pack of 3.7 kWh, broader rear-view mirrors, and wider tires, the new Ather Gen 3 electric scooters provide improved performance. Based on customer data, the upgrades were made to give the optimum experience for purchasers. The enhanced TrueRangeTM of the new Ather 450X Gen 3 and 450Plus Gen 3 is 105 km and 85 km, respectively. The scooter also has a 7.0-inch touchscreen interface, front and rear disc brakes with regen, 12-inch alloy wheels, telescopic suspension, and a belt drive system.

The ex-showroom price post the Fame II revision for the new Ather 450X is INR 1,55,605 & INR 1,34,095 for the Ather 450 Plus in Nellore. The company has partnered with leading banks like SBI, HDFC, and IDFC to provide easy financing options to its consumers. Ather has also introduced its latest initiative – “Ather Electric December” – a month-long program offering lucrative benefits, financing options, and exchange schemes to its customers, for the first time ever. The program is aimed at providing a seamless and hassle-free transition experience for EV enthusiasts with value-added services and accelerating the adoption of EVs in the country.