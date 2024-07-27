Ather Energy delivers 40 units of its first family scooter Rizta at a Mega Event in Bhubaneswar

~ The Rizta is available at a starting price of INR 96,129 in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: Ather Energy, one of India’s electric two-wheeler manufacturers, hosted its “Meet Rizta” event in Bhubaneswar today. During the event, Ather unveiled its new family scooter, Rizta, and the innovative Halo helmet to its community members, electric vehicle enthusiasts and new Rizta owners and delivered 40 Rizta family scooters. Attendees had the opportunity to explore Ather’s experience zones, which provided them with an immersive experience and in-depth understanding of the brand’s advanced technology and design philosophy.

Speaking on the occasion, Ravneet Singh Phokela, Chief Business Officer, said, “Odisha has emerged as a key market for us, driven by the increasing awareness and adoption of electric vehicles.

Bhubaneswar being a family focused market, now with the Rizta, our first family scooter, we are catering to a larger segment. The Rizta is reliable and practical and has been built keeping the needs of the Indian families in mind, making it the apt choice for families. The Rizta has been well received by the customers in Bhubaneswar and we are excited to see the positive response continue.”

Ather Energy introduced its first electric scooter in 2018 and has since built a reputation for high-performance models in the 450 series, including the 450X and 450S. The newly launched Rizta signifies Ather’s expansion into the family segment of two-wheelers. The company has 5 Experience Centers (EC) in Odisha and over 200 ECs nationwide. Additionally, Ather has established over 40 fast-charging stations, known as Ather Grids in Odisha and 1900 across the country.

The Rizta comes in two models with three variants: Rizta S and Rizta Z, both featuring a 2.9 kWh battery, and a top-end model, Rizta Z, equipped with a 3.7 kWh battery. The 2.9 kWh variants offer a predicted IDC range of 123 km, while the 3.7 kWh variant provides an impressive 159 km range. The Rizta S is available in three monotone colors, while the Rizta Z is offered in seven colors, including three monotone and four dual-tone options. Designed with families in mind, the Rizta emphasizes comfort, convenience, and safety. It boasts one of the largest and most comfortable seats on the market and offers 56L of storage space, including a 34L under-seat capacity and an optional 22L Frunk accessory. The large floorboard provides ample leg space for the rider.

Ather has introduced SkidControl™ with the Rizta, a proprietary traction control system that seamlessly controls motor torque to mitigate the loss of traction while accelerating on low friction surfaces such as gravel, sand, water, or oil. Additional safety features, such as FallSafe™, Emergency Stop Signal (ESS), Theft and Tow Detect, and Ping My Scooter, are also integrated into the Rizta.

All three variants have a top speed of 80 kmph and two riding modes – Zip and SmartEco. Ride assist features such as MagicTwist™, AutoHold™, and Reverse Mode, present in the 450 series, are also included in the Rizta. The MagicTwist™ feature allows the rider to control the speed through the throttle-twist to accelerate and decelerate. The AutoHold™ feature holds the scooter on slopes, and Reverse Mode allows easy reversing without manual effort.

Ather also showcased the Halo helmet, an integrated smart helmet featuring superlative audio by Harman Kardon. It offers a seamless experience with proprietary auto WearDetect technology, wireless charging, and controls for music and calls through the scooter’s handlebar. The Halo helmet also comes with Ather ChitChat™, enabling helmet-to-helmet communication between the rider and pillion. It comes in two color options and has a clean, futuristic design.

All three variants come with Ather’s 5-year optional warranty program, ‘Ather Battery Protect,’ which extends the battery warranty to 5 years/60,000 km. This warranty covers battery failures and guarantees a minimum of 70% state-of-health for the battery at the end of 5 years.Bookings and test rides for the Ather Rizta have commenced, with deliveries starting soon. The Ather Rizta S with a 2.9 kWh battery is priced at INR 96,129 (ex-showroom Bhubaneswar). The Ather Rizta Z with 2.9 kWh and 3.7 kWh batteries are available at INR 1,11,129 and INR 1,27,129 (ex-showroom Bhubaneswar), respectively.