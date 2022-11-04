Atal Innovation Mission launches coffee table book featuring 75 successful women entrepreneurs of India

New Delhi : Atal Innovation Mission (AIM) NITI Aayog today launched the fourth edition of ‘Innovations for You’ coffee table book featuring 75 successful women entrepreneurs of India.

The 75 women entrepreneurs are supported by Atal Incubation Centres (AICs) of AIM, NITI Aayog. As the country celebrates the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav – 75th Year of Independence, Innovations for You series captures how startups in various sectors are innovating to create a sustainable future for the communities.

‘Innovations For You’ is a Coffee Table Book series with 3 editions being released previously. The book captures success stories of start-ups supported through Atal Incubation Centres, Atal Community Innovation Centres and Atal New India Challenges, three flagship programs under the Atal Innovation Mission. Each edition showcases the journey of entrepreneurs working in different sectors and is dedicated to creating new, disruptive, innovative products, services, and solutions that can pave the path for a sustainable future.

The first edition was focused on the Healthcare sector; the second on Agriculture and the Allied sector and the third on Transport and Mobility. Out of the 2900 plus startups supported by AIM, more than 850 plus are led by women.

While releasing the book, Mission Director Atal Innovation Mission Dr. Chintan Vaishnav, said ‘Naari Tu Narayani’ has been the tradition of our country. We dedicate this book to all the women who are and who aspire to become future leaders of the nation. India will have the largest working-age population in the world in the coming decade and women’s participation in the workforce will play an integral part in transforming India’s economic and social development.”

The event was graced by the presence of Anna Roy, Sr. Adviser (DM & A), Charu Agarwal, Lead Project Her & Now, GIZ, Arpita Kalanuria, Founder Amplearth Packaging & Systems Pvt. Ltd, Meha Lahiri, Co-Founder, Recity, and Sonal Agarwal Bali, CFO, Intello Labs