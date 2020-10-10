Atal Incubation Center organised 2nd Chapter of Startup Launchpad for Yotta Agro Ventures

Bhubaneswar : AIC-Nalanda Institute of Technology Foundation (AIC-Nalanda) is the first Atal Incubation Center of Odisha which is supported by AIM, NITI Aayog, Govt. of India. AIC-Nalanda provides incubation support to startup entrepreneurs and fosters the entrepreneurial and startup ecosystem of Odisha by supporting students, startups and innovators who are seeking for a mentoring support and other services to run their entrepreneurial ventures successfully.

Atal Incubation Center – Nalanda Institute of Technology Foundation, Bhubaneswar today organised the 2nd chapter of Startup Launchpad for one of its incubatee, an Agritech startup – Yotta Agro Ventures on 09th October, 2020 (Friday). Yotta offers two of its products Zetta Farms & Growpital to transform the conventional practices and introduce the agri-fintech model in the field of agriculture.

The event started with the lighting of lamp. On this occasion, Dr Ajay Singh Rajput, Regional Director, Regional Centre of Organic Farming was present as a Chief Guest. Mr Dharmendra Kumar Srivastava, Chief Executive Officer, AIC-Nalanda, Mr Durga Prasad Gouda, Incubation Manager, AIC- Nalanda and Mr Rituraj Sharma, Founder of “Yotta Agro Ventures” were also present. Eminent personalities from academia, agro-industry and ecosystem enablers were an audience to this significant event.

AIC-Nalanda provides incubation space of 10000 sqft with facilities like plug-n-play co-working space with free amenities, designed lab facilities, specialized access features, access to rich mentor pool, exclusive industry & investor connect, networking and plethora of legal & accounting services. AIC-Nalanda is currently incubating 15 startups. AIC-Nalanda promotes young talents and entrepreneurs who are deprived of opportunities and need best-in-class incubation services to scale their business ideas globally. AIC-Nalanda is keen to support the agri-based startups in the state and revolutionize the story of change for agricultural sector in Odisha.

