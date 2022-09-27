ATA Carnet should be promoted with ‘One District One Product’ initiative to reap actual benefits: Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir

New Delhi : Mr Pandurang K. Pole, Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir today mentioned that the ATA Carnet should be promoted with the ‘One District One Product initiative’ of the government of India to reap the actual benefits.

Addressing the workshop on ‘ATA Carnet – Facilitates Green Channel Route for Doing Business in India & Abroad’, organized by FICCI, jointly with the Kashmir Chamber of Commerce & Industry INC, Srinagar Mr Danish Inder Singh Gill, Deputy Commissioner of Customs, Srinagar stated, “It is right to call ‘ATA Carnet’ as ‘FICCI Green Channel Route’ to make it more popular with the business community in India.”

Mr Mehmood Ahmad Shah, Director, Handicrafts & Handloom, Kashmir talked about the initiatives, issues & challenges of the Handicrafts and Handloom sector of Kashmir.

Highlighting the importance of the workshop for the local export community Mr Irfan Ahmad Guju, Chair, FICCI Jammu & Kashmir stated, “The workshop is a great initiative in educating people on the use of Carnet and appreciating the value it brings to the export community.”

Mr Sheikh Ashiq Ahmad, President, The Kashmir Chamber of Commerce & Industry INC, Srinagar, Mr P.S. Pruthi, Senior Consultant, FICCI & Former Member Customs Excise & Service Tax Appellate Tribunal (CESTAT), and Mr Rajesh Sharma, Co-Chair, FICCI Jammu & Kashmir also interacted with the participants of the workshop on ATA Carnet and responded to the queries while clarifying doubts on the operational aspects of ATA Carnet. The workshop highlighted the importance of the ATA Carnet instrument for the business community.

The event saw participation from industry experts, representation from export promotion councils, film associations, freight forwarding companies, customs house agents, fair and exhibition organizers. The workshop provided exporters and business experts with a unique opportunity to share their mutually beneficial knowledge and experiences. The industry discussed issues involved with respect to temporary imports of goods and drew benefit from the deliberations of the session.

ATA Carnet is the simplest method of exporting goods on a temporary basis. Carnets are like passports for goods replacing normal Customs documentation enabling fast trouble-free importation into member countries without having to pay duty/tax. The system gives a number of advantages to businessmen seeking new opportunities on foreign markets. It can benefit Business travelers/sales executives, Fair Exhibitors, Film and TV crews, Artists, Engineers, Educationalists, Entertainers, Sports teams and many more during their overseas trips. The key benefit is that it can be used for multiple trips throughout the period of its one-year validity. It allows a reduction of delays and a standardization of procedures that are vital in today’s economic world. In addition, it significantly cut the amount of customs paperwork. FICCI has been functioning as National Issuing & Guaranteeing Association (NIGA) for the operation of ATA Carnet system in India.