At the Paris Olympics, Indian Hockey team clinched the bronze medal today, defeating Spain 2-1. The Men in Blue have repeated history from the Tokyo Olympics where the team also bagged a bronze. This is the first time India has won back-to-back medals since 1972. Harmanpreet Singh scored a brace after India was behind in the contest to claim the win as they got their record-extending 13th hockey medal at the Olympics. The team also gave its goalkeeper Sreejesh the perfect farewell by securing this Olympic medal.

Indian grappler Aman Sehrawat has stormed into the semifinal of the 57kg freestyle wrestling category after beating Albania’s Zelimkhan Abakarov 12-0. After flooring his Macedonian opponent in the previous round, he trounced Zelimkhan as well, making it to the last four of the contest. His win has reignited India’s hope for a medal in wrestling, especially after Vinesh Phogat’s heartbreak yesterday.

In addition, Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra will aim to defend his title in the javelin throw final, scheduled for late in the night at 11:55 PM IST.

In athletics, Jyothi Yarraji finished fourth in the repechage round Heat 1 of women’s 100m hurdles. She completed the race in 13.17 seconds but failed to qualify for the semifinals.