At least four people were killed, four others were critically injured in an explosion at an illegal firecracker manufacturing unit in Odisha’s Khurda district

Bhubaneswar: At least four people were killed while four others sustained critical burn injuries following a powerful firecracker explosion in a house under Bhusandapur village under Tangi police limits in Khurda district on Monday.

As per reports, the incident occurred while the victims were reportedly making firecrackers inside the house.

On being informed, fire services personnel reached the spot and rescued the injured to the local hospital.

The house where the victims were manufacturing the firecrackers has been completely damaged in the explosion, reports said.