At Least 23 Dead After Bus Falls into Gorge in Almora, Uttarakhand

At least 23 passengers died and over a dozen were injured when a bus fell into a 200-meter gorge near Ramnagar in Uttarakhand’s Almora district. The bus, reportedly overloaded with more than 45 people, was en route from Garhwal to Kumaon when the accident occurred.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced Rs 2 lakh in ex-gratia for the families of the deceased and Rs 50,000 for the injured. Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami ordered swift relief operations, including airlifting the severely injured, and announced Rs 4 lakh compensation for the families of the deceased and Rs 1 lakh for the injured. A magisterial inquiry into the incident has been ordered.