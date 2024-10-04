National

At Kautilya Economic Conclave, Sitharaman Envisions a Developed India by 2047

By Odisha Diary bureau

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman addressed the 3rd edition of the Kautilya Economic Conclave (#KEC2024) in New Delhi. She stated that by 2047, as India marks 100 years of independence, a developed India (#ViksitBharat) will bring prosperity not only to its citizens but also to the world, becoming a hub for the exchange of ideas, technology, and culture.

