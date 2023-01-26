Asthavinayak Motors (Authorised Tata Motors Dealer) Inaugurated its New 2S Facility

Bhubaneswar : With a view to provide better customer experience, Asthavinayak Motors, an authorized Tata Motors Dealer for HCV, ILMCV, Buses and Wingers, launched a new 2S Facility (Spares and Service)at Gouria.

Many eminent guests like, Mr. Rajesh Kaul, Vice President – Sales& Marketing, Tata Motors Ltd.; Ranvir Kanwar- Regional Manager- East, Tata Motors Ltd.; Arun Jalali-Sr. GM- Field Service, Domestic, Tata Motors Ltd. with team of TATA Motors graced the program. Along with them MD – Mr. Rakesh Agarwal and Mr. Vinay Gupta, from the dealership team were also presentat the event.

Briefing on the workshop, Rajesh Kaul, Vice President – Sales & Marketing, Tata Motors Ltd., said, “It is always our fundamental aim to ensure benefits for our customers in every possible way. So to strengthen the customer care services Tata Motors has come up with this 2S Facility through which customers can get spares and services for their vehiclesin city areasHence, we will keep putting our best foot forward and strive to meet the needs of our customers.”

The new 2S facility for Spares and Service is opened with an aim to give better service to nearby city, mainly dedicated to light and intermediate commercial vehicles (ILCV), Buses and wingers. BS 6 vehicles, which is sixth emission benchmark or criterion in reducing pollution levels, are mainly electronics and need expert mechanics to handle the repairing. So to provide better customer experience Asthavinayak Motors is increasing its service networks.

Along with this, keeping in view increasing pollution, a plantation drive was also carried out in the august presence of the guests.