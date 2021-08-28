Association of Renewable Energy of States (AREAS) celebrates 7th Foundation Day

New Delhi: The Association of Renewable Energy of States (AREAS) celebrated its 7th Foundation Day yesterday. On this occasion Memorandum of Understandings (MoUs) were signed between AREAS and the three institutions, National Institute of Solar Energy, National Institute of Wind Energy and Sardar Swaran Singh National Institute of Bio Energy which function under the administrative control of Ministry of New and Renewable Energy . The MoUs were signed in the presence of Indu Shekhar Chaturvedi, Secretary, MNRE, who is also ex-officio President, AREAS. The MoUs between AREAS and these institutions will further cooperation for promotion of renewable energy technologies in India. On this occasion, AREAS Telephone Directory 2021 was also launched in the digital form by Secretary MNRE and President AREAS.

Hon’ble Union Minister for Power and New and Renewable Energy, R.K. Singh who is also ex-officio patron of AERAS in his message on this occasion stated that State Nodal Agencies (SNAS) have been playing a key role in promotion of renewable energy and this role is becoming increasingly important as we work to achieve the target of 450 GW of installed renewable energy capacity in the country by 2030.

Bhagwant Khuba, Hon’ble Minister. State New Renewable Energy and Chemical and Fertilizer in his message on the 7th Foundation Day of AREAS highlighted the importance of State Nodal Agencies in achieving the ambitious target of renewable energy capacity by 2030.

Indu Shekhar Chaturvedi, President AREAS, suggested that SNAS should explore innovative technologies and solutions for increasing the speed of renewable energy capacity addition. He also proposed that AREAS should bring out a roadmap for achieving energy independence by 2047 as announced by Hon’ble Prime Minister on the 75th Independence Day

Association of Renewable Energy Agencies (AREAS) came into existence on 27 08.2014 on the initiative of Ministry of New & Renewable Energy. All State Nodal Agencies for renewable energy are members of AREAS. On this platform, they can learn from each came into existence and other’s experience in promotion of renewable energy in the country.