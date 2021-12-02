ASSOCHAM suggests slew of measures to cut air, water pollution in Delhi; releases special report on critical issue

New Delhi : As the National Capital grapples with a very severe category of air pollution, an ASSOCHAM-Nangia Andersen LLP report has come up with a slew of measures to improve the quality of air in the state of Delhi, with a focus on an environmentally sustainable model of growth and development.

The measures suggested in the report ‘Dilli Ki Soch’ include making public transport more efficient and affordable, complete ban on garbage burning and increasing the green coverage in the national capital.

”Public transportation should be made more affordable, efficient, and safe. Carpooling and training of drivers on air pollution and fuel use may be promoted. Besides, strict policy control measures like polluters pay and firm inspection of vehicles and industries need stringent implementation”, it suggested.

Commenting on the comprehensive study, ASSOCHAM Secretary General Mr Deepak Sood, ” our report goes well beyond capturing and identifying the problems. It has suggested medium to long – term measures for a green and holistic development of our national capital”.

The ASSOCHAM-Nangia Andersen LLP report underscored the need for abolishing burning of garbage and biomass with a focus on less-polluting better ventilated kitchens.

For better carbon absorption, it suggested planting of indigenous pollutant tolerant tree species like Mangiferaindica (Mango), Ficus religiosa (Peepal), Azadiracta indica (Neem), Acacia Arabic (Babool). This will help maintain green cover, control pollution and also lead to health, happiness, wellbeing and sustainable city ”.

It noted while the city has a lot of green spaces, they are inequitably distributed. ”The quality of greens spaces also needs to be improved at many places”.

It said Delhi suffers from consistently high levels of air, water and noise pollution. The Yamuna River is severely polluted. This is not only threatening the environmental assets and local biodiversity, but also the health of citizens.

”There is a need for comprehensive framework to treat green and blue assets (natural and planned) as green-blue infrastructure to facilitate better continuum and strategies for tackling pollution ”, it said, emphasising the imperative for greenways along natural drains, repurposing underutilized sites and wastelands as green- blue assets.

Greening of plots/buildings and introduction to GreenBlue Factor (GBF) for plan approval have also been recommended. Other recommendations include a dedicated Green Development Area for incentivizing green economies and clean energy generation . There should be faster movement towards low carbon mobility.

”The city has a large number of private vehicles leading to congestion, unorganised parking, air pollution, etc. Last mile connectivity and infrastructure for walking and cycling should be provided for improving the mobility of citizens especially for persons with disabilities, the elderly and children”.

The report suggested identification of strategic mobility corridors, mainstreaming electric vehicles and other green mobility options.