ASSOCHAM Hosts Odisha Edumeets and Excellence Awards 2024

– Dr Achyuta Samant received Life Time Achievement Award

Bhubaneswar: The Associated Chambers of Commerce and Industry of India (ASSOCHAM) successfully organised the Odisha Edumeets and Excellence Awards 2024 at a grand event held in Bhubaneswar. The program highlighted the significance of education and innovation in driving Odisha’s development and honoured achievers across the education sector.

Addressing the inaugural session of Odisha EduMeet 2024 and Excellence Awards, Shri Nityananda Gond, Hon’ble Minister of School and Mass Education, Government of Odisha, emphasized the state’s commitment to education as the cornerstone of societal transformation. Highlighting the role of educational institutes to create quality manpower, he stated that Odisha Government has decided to implement National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 in the state by 2025 and fully prepared for it. We have formed six sub committee and various works are under process which required time to complete. We are working to make Odisha leading state on education.”

He lauded ASSOCHAM for fostering collaboration between academia and industry and highlighted Odisha’s strides in expanding access to quality education, particularly in remote areas. Shri Gond further highlighted Odisha’s emerging role as a hub for skill development and innovation, driven by technology-driven learning and vocational training programs.

Ms Perminder Jeet Kaur, Senior Director-East and North East, Assocham noted that, ‘as many industries are coming to Odisha, they need industry ready manpower. In this regard we are trying to incorporate necessary elements into the taskforce formed to implement NEP 2020 in Odisha. We are seeking valuable inputs and suggestions from higher education institutes of the state.”

Shri Kali Prasanna Mohapatra, Director, Higher Education Department, Govt of Odisha stated that As we are working to achieve Vikshit Odisha and Vikshit Bharat target by 2036 and 2047 respectively, our higher education department is also working to make atleast 5 educational institutes of our state among the Top 100 institutes and 5 institutes of our country among the Top 100 globally.”

Er. Alexzander Das Chairman, Kalinga Group of Institutes highlights importance of skill development and role of educational institutions to transform the skill landscape of the state. He shared his unwavering commitment of skill development, Industry ready workforce and innovations for the state and seek collaborative approach from everyone to achieve the target.”

On this occasion, Dr.AchyutaSamanta, Founder, KIIT & KISS conferred with prestigious Life Time Achievment Award. Other awards includes Kalinga Group of Institutions-Best Group of Institutions for Holistic Development; Kalinga Academy of Civil Services (KACS)-Best Institute for Competitive Studies; CENTURION UNIVERSITY OF TECHNOLOGY AND MANAGEMENT-Best University in Rural Area; Makoons Group of Schools-Best Pre-School for Innovation & Value-Based Education; Siksha ‘O’ Anusandhan-Best Private University of the Year; Silicon University-Best University for Promoting Industry-Academia Linkage; MGM School of Sports- Best Sports Academy; Birla Global University-Best Education Brand; ASMi Business School at Techno India University, West Bengal-Best Upcoming B School and Techno India Group Public School, Ariadaha-Best School for STEM Education.

Distinguished speakers, including Prof. Mrs. Rajita Kulkarni, Co-Chairperson, National Education Council, ASSOCHAM; Mr. Ramaprosad Ghosh, Executive Director of Digital Transformation – Higher Education, K12, EdTech, PwC; Prof Manoshi Roy Choudhury, Co-Chancellor, Techno India University and Co-Chairperson, Techno India Group and shared their perspectives during the occasion.

The event featured the release of a Knowledge Report, providing insights into the evolving landscape of education and its role in transforming Odisha’s future. The program also included a felicitation ceremony and award distribution, recognising outstanding contributions to the field of education and innovation.

A Leadership Session titled “Education 5.0 and Industry 5.0: Paving the Path to Future-Ready Skills and Innovation” and a panel discussion on “Odisha’s Vision for Education: Integrating NEP 2020 with Regional Strengths” were key highlights. These discussions brought together experts and thought leaders to explore strategies for making education in Odisha more inclusive, innovative, and aligned with emerging trends.

The Odisha Edumeets and Excellence Awards 2024 reiterated ASSOCHAM’s commitment to advancing education and fostering excellence to shape a skilled and innovative workforce for the future.