ASSOCHAM congratulates Smt Draupadi Murmu on being elected as Rashtrapati

New Delhi : ASSOCHAM today congratulated Smt Draupadi Murmu on being elected as the 15th President of India and stated her election epitomized empowerment of the common people right up to the highest Constitutional position in our Republic and was an inspirational moment for our great democracy.

” Smt Draupadi Murmu truly epitomizes the power of people at the grassroots, who aspire and reach the top through their well-grounded lifestyle, national service, and simplicity. This shows hundreds of millions of people in India that nothing is impossible.

Smt Murmu’s election as the President of our Republic is a matter of pride for Indian democracy and I congratulate her heartily for reaching the highest post of the land and look forward to her sage advice in the coming days,” said ASSOCHAM President Mr. Sumant Sinha.

In his congratulatory message, the Chamber Secretary General Mr. Deepak Sood said, “The election of Smt Murmu to the highest Constitutional office demonstrates strength of India’s democracy with a vibrant participation at the grassroot level. Her election to the Rashtrapati Bhavan has inspired millions of Indians for exalted national goals”.

He said ASSOCHAM would always look forward to seeking guidance of Smt Murmu and join the endeavour of meeting aspirations of citizens of our Republic.