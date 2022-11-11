Assembly elections in Himachal Pradesh will be held tomorrow as per the schedule announced by the Election Commission.

Elaborate arrangements have been made to ensure maximum participation of voters in tomorrow’s assembly election.

A total of 412 candidates, including 24 women candidates, are in the fray for 68 seats in Himachal.

Voting for the 68-member assembly seat in the hill state will be held from 8 am to 5 pm tomorrow. A total of 7884 polling stations have been set up in the state for voting, including three auxiliary polling stations, two in Kangra and one in Solan district. Maximum 1625 polling stations have been setup in kangra whereas minimum 92 in Lahaul Spiti district.

Meanwhile, all the polling parties in the state have reached their respective polling stations including polling centers located in remote areas.

At the same time, 67 companies of Central Armed Police Forces have been deployed in different parts of the state for ensuring free and fair elections. Maximum 18 companies have been sent to Kangra while 1 company of CAPF has been deployed in Kinnaur district.

State Disaster Management Plan has also been prepared for the assembly elections, under which NDRF and SDRF personnel have been deployed in different parts of the state to deal with any untoward incident or natural calamity.

Apart from Himachal Police, Central Security Force personnel have also been deployed to monitor the borders of other states adjoining Himachal.