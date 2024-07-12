Assam to Benefit from Rs. 378.68 Crore Investment for Roads and Bridges by Rural Development Ministry

To strengthen rural connectivity and accelerate economic growth in the North-Eastern region, the Ministry of Rural Development has sanctioned 78 roads measuring 563.67 km and 14 bridges under Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY) – III, with an estimated investment of Rs. 378.68 crore to the State of Assam.

This landmark initiative will:

– Improve access to essential services like healthcare, education, and markets

– Enhance connectivity in rural areas, bridging the gap between remote villages and urban centres.

– Foster economic development, trade, and commerce in the region

– Create employment opportunities and stimulate local economies

– Align with the government’s vision of a prosperous Northeast and a developed India (Viksit Bharat)

The projects under Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana -III will have a transformative impact on the region, contributing to the growth and prosperity of the North-Eastern region and cementing the government’s commitment to inclusive development.