ASSAM RIFLES HOSTS FIRST MEGA JOINT EX-SERVICEMEN RALLY FOR ARMY AND ASSAM RIFLES VETERANS AT AIZAWL, MIZORAM

New Delhi : Assam Rifles today conducted a first ever joint Ex – Servicemen Rally for Army and Assam Rifles veterans at Lammual in Aizawl, Mizoram. The Rally, also a first major rally post Covid was presided over by Lieutenant General PC Nair, AVSM, YSM, Director General Assam Rifles.

Lieutenant General PC Nair, AVSM, YSM, Director General Assam Rifles addressed and felicitated Veer Naris and interacted with the Ex-Servicemen. The iconic event saw enthusiastic and colorful events that included Dance Performance by a local Cultural Troupe, Song performances by local Mizoram singers and a Pipe Band Display playing patriotic tunes. The rally also provided an excellent opportunity to the veterans of the two Forces. i.e Army and Assam Rifles who while in service had served together in the NE to bond once again.

A total of 09 offrs , 38 JCOs and 437 ORs Ex–Servicemen (09 offrs , 29 JCOs and 391 ORs from Army and 09 JCOs and 47 ORs from Assam Rifles) along with their families, ¬07 Veer Naris (05 From Army and 02 Assam Rifles), 66 Widows (both Army and Assam Rifles), 89 Dependents and 250 serving soldiers from Mizoram participated in the rally. The rally aimed to reach out to the Ex–servicemen, Veer Naris, widows and their Next of Kin of Mizoram state for their comprehensive welfare. During the rally, a number of specialised medical facilities were made available which included – Medical, Eye and Dental to benefit the attending Ex – Servicemen and their dependents.

To address the grievances of Ex-Servicemen a Grievance redressal cell and various stalls by representatives of Pay Account Office, Assam Rifles Ex-servicemen Association (ARESA), ECHS Centre, Station Headquarters, Sainik Welfare Department, Records Office, State Bank of India, other PSU Banks, Common Service Centre (CSC), were established at the rally site. A total of 55 grievances were recorded out of which 39 were resolved on the spot.

Understanding the need and importance of financial management as well as employment opportunities for the Ex-Servicemen and their families, stalls by State Directorate of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, Department of Horticulture, Department of Agriculture, Aizawl District Legal Services Authority, telecom operators that included Reliance Jio/ Airtel/ BSNL were also established to provide on the spot assistance to the Ex-servicemen.

The Indian Army and Assam Rifles are forever indebted to the valour and sacrifices of their Veterans and Veer Naris. Assam Rifles has a Glorious history of more than 187 years in the North East. Assam Rifles has 31 Assam Rifles Ex-Servicemen Centres (ARESA) across the country for the benefit of the Ex-Servicemen, of which, two are located at Aizawl & Lunglei in Mizoram. Assam Rifles has sanctioned numerous grants that includes medical, funeral, education and old age grant to its veterans and their families. In the last one-year, a total aid worth Rs Eleven Lakhs were given to the veterans of Mizoram.